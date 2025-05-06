Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions

India to hold a major civil defence drill on May 7 in 259 areas, simulating air raids and blackouts, amid high tensions with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions


As India reels from the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives on April 22, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a nationwide civil defence mock drill to be conducted on May 7, marking the first such exercise in over five decades.

The drill, covering 259 locations across the country, is aimed at preparing civilians for potential wartime emergencies, including air raids, blackouts, and other multi-hazard situations. The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a series of diplomatic and military-level warnings from both sides.

India’s First Civil Defence Drill Since 1971

This marks the first time since the 1971 India-Pakistan war that such a comprehensive civil defence exercise is being conducted. The drill is expected to simulate wartime conditions with air raid sirens, blackout protocols, and emergency response training.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan is currently chairing a crucial meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess civil defence readiness. The meeting includes Chief Secretaries and Civil Defence Chiefs from various states and union territories, with a specific focus on 244 designated Civil Defence Districts notified back in 2010.

States and Areas of High Sensitivity

Border states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and several states in the Northeast have been placed on high alert and instructed to simulate multi-hazard scenarios during the drill. Over 100 of the 244 Civil Defence Districts have been labelled “highly sensitive”, and are expected to conduct the most intense simulations.

Prominent urban regions like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, where active civil defence volunteers regularly assist in public safety duties, will also see widespread participation.

Mock Drill to Include Public Blackout, Sirens

Citizens across the country will experience air raid sirens, blackout drills, and receive instructions on emergency survival steps. These include staying indoors, safeguarding vital supplies, and responding to siren warnings. Local authorities have advised residents to keep medical kits, torches, candles, batteries, drinking water, and cash ready as precautionary measures.

Government Reviewing Civil Defence Infrastructure

The Home Ministry is currently reviewing the status of existing civil defence infrastructure across the nation, including whether equipment such as sirens and bunkers are functional. The central government is also evaluating training protocols for civilians, ensuring they are equipped to respond effectively to crises.

PM Modi’s Strong Stand Post-Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to the “ends of the earth” and inflict punishment “beyond their imagination.” Pakistan, in turn, issued a warning of a “swift and notched-up response” if provoked, escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The PM has convened multiple high-level meetings with defence and intelligence officials to discuss possible countermeasures and ensure national preparedness for any future threats.

What Citizens Should Do on May 7

  • Listen for air raid sirens

  • Follow instructions from local civil defence teams

  • Avoid public gatherings during drill hours

  • Keep emergency supplies (cash, torches, candles, medicines) ready

  • Cooperate with authorities during mock blackouts or mobility restrictions

Filed under

blackout drill India India civil defence drill 2025 May 7 mock drill

