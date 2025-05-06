Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 at 4 PM: Full Details, Locations, Safety Protocols And All You Need To Know

Nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 at 4 PM: Full Details, Locations, Safety Protocols And All You Need To Know

In a major step towards strengthening India’s emergency preparedness, a massive nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday, May 7 at 4 pm. This coordinated exercise will take place across all states and Union territories and is believed to be the first of its scale since the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 at 4 PM: Full Details, Locations, Safety Protocols And All You Need To Know

In a major step towards strengthening India’s emergency preparedness, a massive nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted.


In a major step towards strengthening India’s emergency preparedness, a massive nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday, May 7 at 4 pm. This coordinated exercise will take place across all states and Union territories and is believed to be the first of its scale since the 1971 war with Pakistan.

The drill is designed to simulate the country’s response to a hostile air attack and will include air-raid sirens, blackout protocols, evacuation training, and safety checks in bunkers and trenches.

Purpose of the Drill

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is spearheading this exercise to test how prepared civilians and authorities are in case of emergencies like air raids or bombings.

“The aim is to identify and plug any gaps in our existing preparedness and response systems,” a senior official said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Participants are required to follow strict safety protocols, including switching off all lights, covering windows, and avoiding the use of any light-emitting devices.

What to Expect During the Drill

  • Time: The primary mock drill will begin at 4 pm on May 7.

  • Blackouts: Homes, offices, and public places must turn off lights.

  • Sirens: A long siren will indicate the start of the drill; a short siren will signal the end.

  • Evacuation: People are expected to move to the safest part of their homes or bunkers.

  • Essentials: Households are advised to keep torches, glow sticks, radios, food, and medicines ready.

  • Electronic devices: Mobiles and other light-emitting gadgets should not be used near windows.

  • Appliances: Gas and electric appliances should be turned off during the drill.

Delhi

In the national capital, authorities will hold drills at 55 locations, with 650 schools participating in evacuation and blackout training. School principals have been asked by the Directorate of Education to conduct sessions using a video that demonstrates correct procedures.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra will conduct the drill in 16 locations across 10 districts, including major urban centres:

  • Mumbai

  • Pune

  • Thane

  • Raigad

  • Jalgaon

  • Nashik

  • Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

  • Ratnagiri

  • Sindhudurg

  • Palghar

Key towns involved are Uran, Tarapur, Roha-Nagothane, Manmad, Sinnar, Thal, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Bhusawal.

Mumbai University confirmed that exams scheduled for May 7 will go ahead as planned.

In Pune, the mock drills will take place at Council Hall and local offices in Mulshi and Talegaon.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, drills will be held in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur. According to Director General of Police Prashant Kumar Thakur, the drills will run for a week to help authorities identify and address any gaps in preparedness.

Telangana (Hyderabad)

Four locations in Hyderabad will host the mock drills involving police, fire services, and disaster response teams. Sirens will be heard inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at 4 pm for the mock air raid and again at 4.30 pm to indicate the end of the drill.

West Bengal

The state will launch a seven-day drill starting May 7, focusing on key infrastructure in Kolkata. Sirens installed at 90 important buildings like the Civil Defence building, Calcutta High Court, and Kolkata Police Headquarters will be activated.

Tamil Nadu

Civil defence drills will be carried out at:

  • Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu

  • Chennai Port Trust

These drills are scheduled for 4 pm on May 7.

Punjab and Haryana

In Punjab, drills will take place at 20 locations, including:

  • Ferozepur

  • Ludhiana

  • Amritsar

  • Bathinda

  • Gurdaspur

  • Hoshiarpur

  • Jalandhar

  • Patiala

  • Pathankot

  • Barnala

  • Mohali

Haryana will conduct exercises in:

  • Ambala

  • Faridabad

  • Gurugram

  • Hisar

  • Panchkula

  • Panipat

  • Rohtak

Uttar Pradesh

All districts will participate in the full-scale mock drill at 4 pm. In Bareilly, a 10-minute blackout will also take place from 8 pm to 8:10 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir

Drills will take place in seven civil defence districts:

  • Anantnag

  • Budgam

  • Baramulla

  • Kupwara

  • Srinagar

  • Uri

  • Awantipora

Bihar

The state will hold drills in all districts at 4 pm on May 7.

Kerala

All 14 districts in Kerala will participate in the mock drills as per central government instructions.

Andhra Pradesh

Civil defence drills will occur at:

  • Kotha Jalaripeta

  • Oxygen Towers

Madhya Pradesh

Five cities — Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Katni — will run drills involving air raid sirens, blackouts, and emergency evacuation.

Chandigarh

The administration has requested a 10-minute voluntary blackout during the 4 pm drill. Residents are urged to turn off all electrical appliances.

Himachal Pradesh

Officials have asked citizens to cooperate with ‘Operation Abhyaas’ at 4 pm on May 7.

Assam

Mock drills will be conducted in all 14 civil defence districts. The exercise will start at 4 pm and continue until all safety steps are completed.

Gujarat

Drills will take place in 18 districts, including:

  • Ahmedabad

  • Vadodara

  • Surat

  • Bhavnagar

  • Rajkot

  • Jamnagar

  • Patan

  • Bharuch

  • Kutch

  • Banaskantha

A citizen-led blackout will be observed from 7:30 pm to 8 pm.

Manipur

In Imphal West, civil defence authorities will conduct mock drills at 4 pm.

Jharkhand

Five districts will hold mock drills:

  • Ranchi

  • Jamshedpur

  • Bokaro

  • Godda

  • Sahibganj

Sikkim

In Singtam, the drill will begin at 4 pm with sirens and a simulated air strike at the NHPC power house in Balutar. Casualty evacuations will be practiced.

In Gangtok, the drill will run from 9 pm to 9.30 pm, with a total blackout across homes and offices.

Tripura

All eight districts will take part, starting with resource mobilisation at 3:30 pm at Umakanta Academy Ground in West Tripura. The 90-minute exercise will involve TSR, Apada Mitra, NCC cadets, and Homeguards.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Union Territory has confirmed full preparedness for the May 7 drills.

Citizens’ Checklist for May 7 Drill at 4 PM

  • Switch off all lights at 4 pm sharp.

  • Use heavy curtains or cardboard to block any light leakage.

  • Avoid using mobile phones or flashlights near windows.

  • Keep torches, water, food, and radios ready.

  • When the siren sounds, move to a safe indoor location.

  • Listen to official broadcasts for updates.

  • Ensure children and pets are safe and calm.

  • Gas and electrical appliances must be turned off during the drill.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions

Filed under

Civil Defence Mock Drill

PM Modi has firmly stated

‘India’s water will flow for India’s benefit’: PM Modi Releases New Statement For Pakistan
A fake advisory claiming

‘Keep Rs 50,000 Cash In Hand’: PIB Squashes Fake Government Advisory Circulating Online
In a major step towards s

Nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 at 4 PM: Full Details, Locations, Safety Protocols And...
In a major step towards e

West Bengal Launches First Civil Defence Drills Since 1971 War; Over 100 Locations Involved
The Indian Air Force is s

‘Evil Will Never Succeed’: Indian Air Force To Conduct War Games Along International Borders With...
Indian government has ord

Civil Defence Mock Drills: What Are The 5 Locations In Delhi To Witness Security Drills...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘India’s water will flow for India’s benefit’: PM Modi Releases New Statement For Pakistan

‘India’s water will flow for India’s benefit’: PM Modi Releases New Statement For Pakistan

‘Keep Rs 50,000 Cash In Hand’: PIB Squashes Fake Government Advisory Circulating Online

‘Keep Rs 50,000 Cash In Hand’: PIB Squashes Fake Government Advisory Circulating Online

West Bengal Launches First Civil Defence Drills Since 1971 War; Over 100 Locations Involved

West Bengal Launches First Civil Defence Drills Since 1971 War; Over 100 Locations Involved

‘Evil Will Never Succeed’: Indian Air Force To Conduct War Games Along International Borders With Pakistan

‘Evil Will Never Succeed’: Indian Air Force To Conduct War Games Along International Borders With...

Civil Defence Mock Drills: What Are The 5 Locations In Delhi To Witness Security Drills On May 7

Civil Defence Mock Drills: What Are The 5 Locations In Delhi To Witness Security Drills...

Entertainment

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media