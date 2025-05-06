Nationwide Mock Drill on May 7 at 4 PM: Full Details, Locations, Safety Protocols And All You Need To Know

In a major step towards strengthening India’s emergency preparedness, a massive nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday, May 7 at 4 pm. This coordinated exercise will take place across all states and Union territories and is believed to be the first of its scale since the 1971 war with Pakistan.
The drill is designed to simulate the country’s response to a hostile air attack and will include air-raid sirens, blackout protocols, evacuation training, and safety checks in bunkers and trenches.
Purpose of the Drill
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is spearheading this exercise to test how prepared civilians and authorities are in case of emergencies like air raids or bombings.
“The aim is to identify and plug any gaps in our existing preparedness and response systems,” a senior official said.
Participants are required to follow strict safety protocols, including switching off all lights, covering windows, and avoiding the use of any light-emitting devices.
What to Expect During the Drill
-
Time: The primary mock drill will begin at 4 pm on May 7.
-
Blackouts: Homes, offices, and public places must turn off lights.
-
Sirens: A long siren will indicate the start of the drill; a short siren will signal the end.
-
Evacuation: People are expected to move to the safest part of their homes or bunkers.
-
Essentials: Households are advised to keep torches, glow sticks, radios, food, and medicines ready.
-
Electronic devices: Mobiles and other light-emitting gadgets should not be used near windows.
-
Appliances: Gas and electric appliances should be turned off during the drill.
Delhi
In the national capital, authorities will hold drills at 55 locations, with 650 schools participating in evacuation and blackout training. School principals have been asked by the Directorate of Education to conduct sessions using a video that demonstrates correct procedures.
Maharashtra
Maharashtra will conduct the drill in 16 locations across 10 districts, including major urban centres:
-
Mumbai
-
Pune
-
Thane
-
Raigad
-
Jalgaon
-
Nashik
-
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
-
Ratnagiri
-
Sindhudurg
-
Palghar
Key towns involved are Uran, Tarapur, Roha-Nagothane, Manmad, Sinnar, Thal, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Bhusawal.
Mumbai University confirmed that exams scheduled for May 7 will go ahead as planned.
In Pune, the mock drills will take place at Council Hall and local offices in Mulshi and Talegaon.
Karnataka
In Karnataka, drills will be held in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur. According to Director General of Police Prashant Kumar Thakur, the drills will run for a week to help authorities identify and address any gaps in preparedness.
Telangana (Hyderabad)
Four locations in Hyderabad will host the mock drills involving police, fire services, and disaster response teams. Sirens will be heard inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at 4 pm for the mock air raid and again at 4.30 pm to indicate the end of the drill.
West Bengal
The state will launch a seven-day drill starting May 7, focusing on key infrastructure in Kolkata. Sirens installed at 90 important buildings like the Civil Defence building, Calcutta High Court, and Kolkata Police Headquarters will be activated.
Tamil Nadu
Civil defence drills will be carried out at:
-
Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu
-
Chennai Port Trust
These drills are scheduled for 4 pm on May 7.
Punjab and Haryana
In Punjab, drills will take place at 20 locations, including:
-
Ferozepur
-
Ludhiana
-
Amritsar
-
Bathinda
-
Gurdaspur
-
Hoshiarpur
-
Jalandhar
-
Patiala
-
Pathankot
-
Barnala
-
Mohali
Haryana will conduct exercises in:
-
Ambala
-
Faridabad
-
Gurugram
-
Hisar
-
Panchkula
-
Panipat
-
Rohtak
Uttar Pradesh
All districts will participate in the full-scale mock drill at 4 pm. In Bareilly, a 10-minute blackout will also take place from 8 pm to 8:10 pm.
Jammu and Kashmir
Drills will take place in seven civil defence districts:
-
Anantnag
-
Budgam
-
Baramulla
-
Kupwara
-
Srinagar
-
Uri
-
Awantipora
Bihar
The state will hold drills in all districts at 4 pm on May 7.
Kerala
All 14 districts in Kerala will participate in the mock drills as per central government instructions.
Andhra Pradesh
Civil defence drills will occur at:
-
Kotha Jalaripeta
-
Oxygen Towers
Madhya Pradesh
Five cities — Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Katni — will run drills involving air raid sirens, blackouts, and emergency evacuation.
Chandigarh
The administration has requested a 10-minute voluntary blackout during the 4 pm drill. Residents are urged to turn off all electrical appliances.
Himachal Pradesh
Officials have asked citizens to cooperate with ‘Operation Abhyaas’ at 4 pm on May 7.
Assam
Mock drills will be conducted in all 14 civil defence districts. The exercise will start at 4 pm and continue until all safety steps are completed.
Gujarat
Drills will take place in 18 districts, including:
-
Ahmedabad
-
Vadodara
-
Surat
-
Bhavnagar
-
Rajkot
-
Jamnagar
-
Patan
-
Bharuch
-
Kutch
-
Banaskantha
A citizen-led blackout will be observed from 7:30 pm to 8 pm.
Manipur
In Imphal West, civil defence authorities will conduct mock drills at 4 pm.
Jharkhand
Five districts will hold mock drills:
-
Ranchi
-
Jamshedpur
-
Bokaro
-
Godda
-
Sahibganj
Sikkim
In Singtam, the drill will begin at 4 pm with sirens and a simulated air strike at the NHPC power house in Balutar. Casualty evacuations will be practiced.
In Gangtok, the drill will run from 9 pm to 9.30 pm, with a total blackout across homes and offices.
Tripura
All eight districts will take part, starting with resource mobilisation at 3:30 pm at Umakanta Academy Ground in West Tripura. The 90-minute exercise will involve TSR, Apada Mitra, NCC cadets, and Homeguards.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
The Union Territory has confirmed full preparedness for the May 7 drills.
Citizens’ Checklist for May 7 Drill at 4 PM
-
Switch off all lights at 4 pm sharp.
-
Use heavy curtains or cardboard to block any light leakage.
-
Avoid using mobile phones or flashlights near windows.
-
Keep torches, water, food, and radios ready.
-
When the siren sounds, move to a safe indoor location.
-
Listen to official broadcasts for updates.
-
Ensure children and pets are safe and calm.
-
Gas and electrical appliances must be turned off during the drill.