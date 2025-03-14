Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere

Delhi-NCR to witness continuous drizzle on March 14-15, IMD forecasts. Holi celebrations saw festive rains & a rare rainbow, creating a magical festival atmosphere.

Nature Plays Holi In Delhi! Rain And Rainbow Create A Spectacular Festival Atmosphere


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous drizzle in Delhi and nearby regions on March 14 and 15. This follows recent showers that added a refreshing touch to Holi celebrations across Delhi-NCR, with Ghaziabad also witnessing festive rainfall.

The rain on Holi elevated the celebratory mood, with residents enjoying vibrant festivities amid a cool and refreshing climate. Adding to the joy, Delhiites were treated to a spectacular rainbow, a rare sight that many considered nature’s own way of playing Holi.

The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that the wet weather will persist for two more days, bringing relief from dry conditions and keeping temperatures on the cooler side. This drizzle is expected to create a damp atmosphere, increasing humidity across the region.

For residents planning their daily activities, the weather advisory serves as a crucial update. Commuters and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to prepare for wet conditions. While the showers bring a welcome break from warmer temperatures, they may also impact travel and daily schedules.

As Delhi-NCR transitions into this spell of light rain, the shift in weather patterns signals a refreshing change for the region. With Holi showers marking the onset of this rainy phase, residents can expect an extended period of pleasant weather in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

