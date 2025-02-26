Navi Mumbai Airport Likely To Be Inaugurated On April 17

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is slated for inauguration on April 17, with domestic flights likely to begin operating in May, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is slated for inauguration on April 17, with domestic flights likely to begin operating in May, according to sources familiar with the matter. This development follows a successful inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on February 25, signaling that the airport is on track for its opening.

Key Airport Features and Stakeholder Involvement

Developed by the joint venture of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), NMIA aims to alleviate the strain on Mumbai’s current Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which operates with a single runway. The new airport will significantly reduce congestion and offer much-needed relief to air travelers in the region.

DGCA’s Positive Inspection and Pending Approvals

During the DGCA inspection, officials evaluated the airport’s readiness for operations. “The authorities have assured us that they will apply for all necessary permits by March 5, and we will process them accordingly,” a DGCA official informed The Hindustan Times.

The inspection saw the participation of key stakeholders, including Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Regional Director Prakash Nikam, and representatives from AAHL and CIDCO.

Overcoming Setbacks and Ensuring Operational Readiness

NMIA faced a few setbacks during its development, including an incident on December 29 when an IndiGo A320 aircraft landed on runway 08/26 during a commercial flight test. This raised some operational concerns, but following a recent assessment, 90% of those issues have now been addressed.

First Phase and Future Expansion

The first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport is designed to accommodate over 20 million passengers annually. As the airport grows, it will expand its capacity, with plans to handle up to 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032. This expansion will play a vital role in the economic growth of Navi Mumbai and improve connectivity in the region.

With the completion of crucial inspections and the final stages of certification, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is on the cusp of transforming air travel in the region. The new facility will not only ease the pressure on Mumbai’s existing airport but also boost economic prospects with enhanced connectivity for both passengers and cargo.

