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Home > India News > Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration

Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration

Water leakage at the ₹19,650 crore Navi Mumbai International Airport has sparked concerns over infrastructure quality just months after opening.

Navi Mumbai Airport (IMAGES: X)
Navi Mumbai Airport (IMAGES: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 16:17 IST

NAVI MUMBAI AIRPORT:  Water leakage has surfaced at the recently opened Navi Mumbai International Airport, casting doubt on the quality of the infrastructure only six months after its opening. The problem was in the baggage belt section where water started falling off a conveyor belt, which is used to move luggage from the aircraft to the terminal. The footage of the leak went viral on social media, and the airport administration responded immediately.

Technical Glitch Triggers Leakage

The airport’s operating authorities said that the water leakage incident was due to a technical problem in the terminal’s air conditioning system and not because it was structurally weak and susceptible to pre-monsoon rains. Management confirmed to the media that maintenance staff was deployed immediately to fix the AC failure. As heavy rain lashes the national capital, staff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) clear rainwater from the airport as explained in a video.

The company running the airport says they’ve already fixed the leak. They stressed that everything from flights to baggage—carried on as usual, and passengers didn’t notice any disruption.

Months After Launch, Navi Mumbai Airport Reports Water Leakage

Navi Mumbai International Airport, built for around INR 19,000 crore, is set to be the city’s second major airport. It’s a big step for Mumbai’s air traffic, and both the public and private sectors run the project. Adani Airport Holdings Limited controls 74%, while CIDCO holds 26%.

The airport’s first phase, which includes the main terminal, opened in December 2025 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting the ribbon. Right now, the airport handles only domestic flights serving about 20,000 passengers and managing 150 aircraft movements a day. Officials expect that by the end of 2026, those numbers will jump to 50,000 passengers and 380 flights every day.

ALSO READ: Bihar Viral Video: Women And Children Loot Liquor Truck In Sitamarhi Amid Statewide Alcohol Ban    

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Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration
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Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration

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Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration
Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration
Navi Mumbai Airport Water Leakage: ₹19,650 Crore Airport Comes Under Scrutiny Six Months After Inauguration
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