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Home > India News > Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months

Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months

A Navi Mumbai woman and her alleged lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, cutting his body into three parts and dumping the remains in a forest. The case was cracked nearly 11 months later using call records and technical evidence.

Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months . Photo:AI
Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months . Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 09:13 IST

A Navi Mumbai woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, cutting his body into three parts and dumping the remains at separate locations in a forest. The murder of the husband remained unnoticed for nearly 11 months until the victim’s family grew suspicious about his disappearance and filed a missing person’s complaint. Police said technical evidence and call records eventually led investigators to the two accused.

Woman With Lover Kills Husband in Navi Mumbai 

The victim has been identified as Baliram Suryanath Kushwaha (50). His wife, Sunita Kushwaha (40), and her alleged lover, Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), an autorickshaw driver from Ghansoli, have been arrested. 

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Baliram lived with his wife and two children in Yadav Nagar, Airoli. Sunita met Rahul and soon their friendship turned into a relationship. Baliram learnt about their illicit relationship and opposed it right away. 

When Sunita realised that her husband was becoming a hurdle in her love story, she thought of killing him with the help of his boyfriend. 

How Woman Murdered Her Husband 

Police said, “On the night of August 9, 2025, after sending the couple’s children to a relative’s house, the accused allegedly strangled Baliram while he was asleep and later slit his throat. They are further accused of dismembering the body into three parts, wrapping the remains in sacks and blankets, and transporting them in an autorickshaw to the Gawli Dev forest, where the body parts were dumped at separate locations.”

Family Grew Suspicious on Baliram’s Disappearance 

Following the murder, Sunita allegedly rented out the family’s house and moved to Ghansoli with her children. 

The crime remained undiscovered until Baliram’s brother visited Mumbai and questioned his disappearance. Sunita gave her planned explanation but the family was not convinced by that, so they lodged a missing person’s complaint in April 2026. 

After finding Sunita’s explanation suspicious, the family lodged a missing persons complaint in April 2026. 

How Police Arrested the Two Accused 

Investigators said the accused repeatedly changed their mobile phones and SIM cards to evade detection. However, “Call Detail Records (CDR) revealed that Rahul remained in constant contact with Sunita through different mobile numbers,” police said. 

During a long, sustained interrogation, the duo is allegedly said to have confessed to the crime after they were faced with technical findings and also a few inconsistencies in their statements. 

Police keep searching the forest for the victims’ remains, even as officials say getting usable evidence after nearly 11 months now is a real challenge. 

Also Read: Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9? 

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Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months
Tags: murdernavi mumbai

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Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months

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Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months
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