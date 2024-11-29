Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Wife Receives ₹850 Crore Legal Notice After Claims That ‘Special Diet’ Cured Cancer

During a press conference on November 21, Sidhu’s husband claimed that his wife’s recovery is all due to a special diet and lifestyle changes, a more 'traditional' method.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Wife Receives ₹850 Crore Legal Notice After Claims That ‘Special Diet’ Cured Cancer

‘Special Diet’ of Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, during her Stage 4 cancer treatment has landed her into big legal trouble. She has been served an ₹850 crore legal notice by the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS).

During a press conference on November 21, Sidhu’s husband claimed that his wife’s recovery is all due to a special diet and lifestyle changes, a more ‘traditional’ method. When the doctor had given her ‘only 40 days to live’, these little changes helped her to cure herself.

Sidhu mentioned that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, where the change in diet and lifestyle has played a key role in her recovery. He uploaded the videos of the press conference saying, “Treatment + Diet—Great combination for cancer cure!”

Adding to it, the former Punjab Congress chief also shared the diet plan. “The diet chart included lemon water, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, juice made from beetroot, carrot, and amla, among other items. She also consumed neem leaves, but sugar, dairy products, and wheat were removed from her diet,” he said.

“When people say crores are spent to treat cancer, tell me something: how much is spent on neem leaves…” Sidhu remarked at the news conference.

However, the CCS convenor, Dr. Kuldeep Solanki, expressed concern that Sidhu’s statements could mislead the public and negatively affect people’s trust in allopathic medicine. He claimed that such false information was causing cancer patients to discontinue their prescribed treatments, which could be life-threatening. The CCS has demanded that Sidhu provide evidence to support his claims within seven days or face legal action.

During the press conference, Navjot Singh Sidhu outlined the diet plan followed by his wife, which included items like turmeric, neem leaves, beetroot juice, and apple cider vinegar, while eliminating sugar, dairy, and wheat. He emphasized the combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and the diet plan as a key factor in her recovery.

In response to the controversy, Navjot Singh Sidhu clarified that all treatments were undertaken in consultation with medical professionals, and the diet was an additional supportive measure. He reiterated that doctors have always been his priority and that the treatment was collaborative.

Filed under

Cancer Treatment Navjot Singh Sidhu navjot singh sidhu wife

