Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has cut petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide network. This marks the first retail fuel price reduction by any company in more than two years, driven by softening international oil prices as geopolitical tensions ease. Specifically, the price cut follows a retreat in global crude oil prices after a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, alongside the reopening of a key maritime route that has restored the flow of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), easing market supply concerns. While Nayara Energy India’s largest private fuel retailer has rolled out these cuts across all its stations countrywide, the final price at the pump will vary by state due to local levies and Value Added Tax (VAT).

IOC, BPCL, and HPCL Keep Prices Unchanged

Public sector fuel retailers have not announced any corresponding reductions. State-owned giants Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which collectively control 90% of India’s 100,000+ fuel stations will continue to sell fuel at their previous rates.

Latest Petrol Diesel Rates

The latest decision by Nayara Energy to cut down the petrol and diesel princess across its 7000 fuel stations will bring relief to its customers. However, PSU giants must also support the Nayara Energy call to slash down the fuel princess in the country. Prior to this development, the government had increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre on May 25. In total, fuel prices had surged by around Rs 7.50 since mid-May, marking a two-year high. At IOC outlets in Delhi, petrol remains priced at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre.