Sunday, May 4, 2025
In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) issued an advisory on Sunday urging its member channels to exercise heightened editorial discretion when inviting foreign nationals, particularly from Pakistan, to participate in news panel discussions or televised debates.

The advisory, which was issued to media houses across the country, comes days after India took diplomatic actions against Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people. The NBF’s guidance seeks to ensure that news channels uphold the “highest standards of journalistic integrity” while remaining “mindful of the public sentiment during these sensitive times”.

“As a precautionary measure, NBF strongly requests that media channels refrain from inviting guests or panellists from Pakistan to participate in any news debates, panel discussions, or programming content until further notice,” the advisory stated.

The federation stressed that this suggestion was made in the national interest, “considering the current political and security context”. The NBF also emphasised the importance of acting responsibly to maintain both the “integrity of journalistic content” and the “welfare of the public” during heightened geopolitical tensions.

The advisory also called on media houses to uphold editorial discretion and ensure that any programming involving foreign nationals is carefully assessed to align with national security interests.

