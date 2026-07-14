NC Leader Mustafa Kamal Dies: Why Brother Of Faooq Abdullah Remained Out of Public Eye Post-Article 370 Politics

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former Cabinet Minister Sheikh Mustafa Kamal has passed away after a prolonged illness. Kamal was the younger brother of NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and the uncle of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the Additional General Secretary of the National Conference. While health issues had kept him largely out of active public life and political affairs following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, his impact on the region remains highly respected. As the son of the legendary Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Kamal’s demise has sent shockwaves of grief among his supporters and party workers across J&K. Social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes honoring the deceased leader.

Who Was Sheikh Mustafa Kamal?

Mustafa Kamal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Srinagar following a prolonged illness. Trained as a medical doctor, Kamal later stepped into public service and entered politics. He fought several assembly elections and served as a cabinet minister during different tenures of the NC-led governments in Jammu and Kashmir. Beginning his political career in 1983, Kamal played a monumental organizational role within the NC and remained deeply involved in the legislative affairs of the erstwhile state for decades.

Tributes Pour in for Veteran NC Leader

Political leaders across the spectrum, alongside thousands of party workers and supporters, have expressed immense grief over Dr. Kamal’s passing. He is being remembered for his decades of unwavering service to the National Conference and the public.

Sharing the news on social media, CM Omar Abdullah wrote:”My father’s younger brother Dr Mustafa Kamal passed away earlier this evening at Paras hospital in Srinagar. Uncle Mustafa had been unwell for some months but took a turn for the worse 4 days ago. He put up a brave fight holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff treating him were amazing but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat.”

My father’s younger brother Dr Mustafa Kamal passed away earlier this evening at Paras hospital in Srinagar. Uncle Mustafa had been unwell for some months but took a turn for the worse 4 days ago. He put up a brave fight holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff treating… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2026

J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo also paid tribute, stating:”Deeply saddened by the passing of Mustafa Kamal Sahib. His contribution to public life and his unwavering commitment to the people will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, especially to Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib, Omar Abdullah Sahib, and all loved ones during this difficult time. May Almighty Allah grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and give strength and patience to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.”

The 2011 Coalition Controversy

In a notable chapter of his long political career, Kamal was once relieved of his party posts by his brother and NC Chief Farooq Abdullah, over public remarks directed at Rahul Gandhi. In 2011, during the NC-Congress coalition government in J&K, Kamal made several public statements that went against the coalition’s stance. His critical comments were sparked in response to remarks by former MP and Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz, who had quoted Rahul Gandhi as expressing dissatisfaction with the governance in J&K. To protect the “coalition dharma” and maintain party discipline, Farooq Abdullah took the difficult decision to sack Kamal from his official party positions as the Additional General Secretary and Chief Spokesman at the time.

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