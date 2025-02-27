NCLAT Sets Aside Insolvency Proceedings Against Café Coffee Day Enterprises

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has dismissed the insolvency case against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, the parent company of Café Coffee Day.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has dismissed the insolvency case against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Café Coffee Day (CCD).

The case was initiated by IDBI Trusteeship, which alleged that CDEL defaulted on a repayment of ₹228 crore.

This decision follows a legal challenge by Malavika Hegde, a director and shareholder of CDEL, against a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order from August 8, 2024, which had allowed the insolvency proceedings to move forward.

On August 14, 2024, NCLAT had initially put a temporary hold on the insolvency proceedings. However, due to its inability to issue a final verdict before the Supreme Court’s deadline of February 21, 2025, the case was resumed.

IDBI Trusteeship then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which on January 31, 2025, directed NCLAT to resolve the case by February 21. Since NCLAT missed this deadline, the insolvency process was briefly reinstated. Finally, on Thursday, NCLAT delivered its final ruling, nullifying the insolvency proceedings against CDEL.

Case Background

The dispute dates back to September 2023 when IDBI Trusteeship approached the NCLT’s Bengaluru bench, seeking insolvency proceedings against CDEL for unpaid dues. On August 9, 2024, CDEL announced to the stock market that it was exploring legal options to contest the case.

The conflict arose because CDEL failed to meet interest payments on redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In March 2019, IDBI Trusteeship had invested ₹100 crore by acquiring 1,000 NCDs through a private placement. However, CDEL defaulted on interest payments between September 2019 and June 2020.

On July 28, 2020, IDBI Trusteeship issued a default notice to CDEL and subsequently filed for insolvency, leading to NCLT’s acceptance of the case in August 2024.

IndusInd Bank Insolvency Case

Simultaneously, CDEL’s subsidiary, Coffee Day Global, faced financial distress. IndusInd Bank initiated insolvency proceedings against the company over an alleged ₹94 crore default.

On July 20, 2024, NCLT admitted the case and appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the interim resolution professional to oversee the company’s operations.

However, IndusInd Bank later resolved the dispute and withdrew its insolvency plea. The debt was transferred to ASREC (India) Ltd, a company specializing in distressed assets, and both parties agreed to a settlement. Consequently, the Chennai bench of NCLAT dismissed the insolvency proceedings.

Journey of Café Coffee Day

Founded in 1996 by V.G. Siddhartha, Café Coffee Day (CCD) quickly rose to prominence as one of India’s leading coffee chains, with its first outlet on Bengaluru’s Brigade Road.

By 2019, however, the company was facing significant financial difficulties, burdened by a massive debt of ₹7,000 crore. The situation worsened following Siddhartha’s untimely demise in July 2019. His wife, Malavika Hegde, took over the reins and embarked on a strategic asset sale to stabilize the company’s finances.

With the recent dismissal of insolvency proceedings, CDEL has gained temporary relief as it continues efforts to rebuild and regain financial stability.

