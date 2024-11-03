NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Son-in-Law Sameer Khan Dies After Sustaining Injuries In September Accident

Nawab Malik is running as the NCP candidate for Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Nawab Malik, former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has suffered a personal loss as his son-in-law, Sameer Khan, passed away on Sunday.

Khan succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an unfortunate accident in September. Malik announced the news on social media platform X, noting that his schedule would be postponed for the next two days and requested prayers for the departed soul.

“As we mourn this loss, all my schedule for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding. Please keep him in your prayers.”

How Did the Accident Happened?

The tragic incident occurred on September 18, when Khan and his wife, Nilofar, were outside a hospital in Kurla for a routine medical check-up. While waiting for their car, the driver, Abdul Ansari, mistakenly accelerated instead of braking, hitting several parked bikes before crashing into Khan and pinning him against a boundary wall. Khan sustained critical injuries, including a brain clot and multiple fractures.

Malik’s brother, Kaptan Malik, recounted that the driver, who was initially unresponsive, hurriedly started the vehicle after being alerted by a security guard. In his rush, Ansari mistakenly pressed the accelerator, leading to the tragic crash. The Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station registered a case against Ansari for rash and negligent driving, and tests were conducted to check for any signs of intoxication.

The police have issued a notice of arrest to Ansari and are investigating further to determine the exact cause of the accident. Car experts have also been called to examine if there were any mechanical issues involved. Ansari had been a long-time employee of the family, and his statement is being recorded as part of the investigation.

