Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Son-in-Law Sameer Khan Dies After Sustaining Injuries In September Accident

Nawab Malik is running as the NCP candidate for Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Son-in-Law Sameer Khan Dies After Sustaining Injuries In September Accident

Nawab Malik, former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has suffered a personal loss as his son-in-law, Sameer Khan, passed away on Sunday.

Khan succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an unfortunate accident in September. Malik announced the news on social media platform X, noting that his schedule would be postponed for the next two days and requested prayers for the departed soul.

“As we mourn this loss, all my schedule for the next two days are postponed. Thank you for your understanding. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Nawab Malik is running as the NCP candidate for Mumbai’s Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

How Did the Accident Happened?

The tragic incident occurred on September 18, when Khan and his wife, Nilofar, were outside a hospital in Kurla for a routine medical check-up. While waiting for their car, the driver, Abdul Ansari, mistakenly accelerated instead of braking, hitting several parked bikes before crashing into Khan and pinning him against a boundary wall. Khan sustained critical injuries, including a brain clot and multiple fractures.

Malik’s brother, Kaptan Malik, recounted that the driver, who was initially unresponsive, hurriedly started the vehicle after being alerted by a security guard. In his rush, Ansari mistakenly pressed the accelerator, leading to the tragic crash. The Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station registered a case against Ansari for rash and negligent driving, and tests were conducted to check for any signs of intoxication.

The police have issued a notice of arrest to Ansari and are investigating further to determine the exact cause of the accident. Car experts have also been called to examine if there were any mechanical issues involved. Ansari had been a long-time employee of the family, and his statement is being recorded as part of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, A Strategic Move by the Mahayuti Government

Filed under

maharashta elections 2024 Nawab Malik nawab malik son in law Sameer khan
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox