NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting In Ambulance For More Than Four Hours

In a deeply disturbing incident that has sparked national outrage, a minor Dalit girl — a rape victim — died in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after being left unattended in an ambulance for more than four hours. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and demanded immediate accountability from state authorities.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the tragic death of a minor Dalit rape victim in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who was kept waiting in an ambulance for over four hours without medical attention, the Chairperson, NCW, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has strongly condemned the gross negligence and… — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 2, 2025

Systemic Lapse Sparks National Outcry

NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar posted on X, strongly condemning the gross negligence that led to the death of the young girl. The fact that a minor, already a victim of a heinous crime, was left without medical aid for hours has brought to light glaring lapses in both the healthcare system and law enforcement machinery.

Calling the tragedy a result of “systemic failures and dereliction of duty,” Rahatkar directed Bihar’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to launch a thorough and impartial investigation into the case. She stressed that the roles of hospital authorities and the police must be examined in detail.

Commission Demands Accountability Within 3 Days

The NCW has given state officials a deadline of three days to submit a detailed action-taken report to the Commission. “Immediate action must be taken against those found guilty,” Rahatkar stated, underlining that justice must not be delayed in such a sensitive and shameful case.

The death of the young Dalit girl has reignited discussions around caste-based discrimination, the treatment of sexual assault survivors, and the state of emergency healthcare in India. Rights activists and citizens alike are demanding accountability and urgent reforms.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are now on the Bihar government and its response to this horrific failure of the system that was supposed to protect the vulnerable.

