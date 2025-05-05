Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
NCW Slams Online Trolling Of Lt. Vinay Narwal’s Wife Over Her Call For Harmony After Pahalgam Attack

After losing her husband, Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, in the Pahalgam terror attack, Himanshi Narwal appealed for peace and unity.

NCW Slams Online Trolling Of Lt. Vinay Narwal’s Wife Over Her Call For Harmony After Pahalgam Attack

Himanshi Narwal


In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the online trolling of Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the April 22 attack.

Himanshi, who had recently married Lt. Narwal, issued an emotional plea to the public urging peace and unity. In her first public remarks since the incident, she appealed to citizens not to direct hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris, stating, “I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay) that wherever he is, he is at peace… There should be no hatred towards anyone… We want peace and only peace.”

However, her heartfelt message drew a wave of criticism and trolling on social media, with some users targeting her for promoting a message of peace in the face of a terror attack. The backlash triggered a swift response from the NCW, which denounced the online abuse as “extremely reprehensible and unfortunate.”

NCW’s statement

In an official statement shared on X, the commission said:
“After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, the way his wife Ms. Himanshi Narwal ji is being targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate. Trolling a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form.”

The NCW emphasized that any disagreement should be expressed “with decency and within constitutional rights,” and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and respect of every woman.

Pahalgam horror

Lt. Vinay Narwal and Himanshi had been on their honeymoon when terrorists opened fire in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, killing 26 people. According to reports, Narwal was shot point-blank after being asked about his religion.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the NCW noted: “The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack.”

As the nation continues to mourn, Himanshi’s message of compassion amid personal tragedy has sparked a wider conversation on tolerance, grief, and the cost of hate.

