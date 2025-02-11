NCW Summons Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Others; Hearing On Feb 17

The National Commission for Women issued summons to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, comedian Samay Raina, and several others over allegedly "derogatory and racist" remarks made by YouTubers during the show "India's Got Latent."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued summons to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, comedian Samay Raina, and several others over allegedly “derogatory and racist” remarks made by YouTubers during the show “India’s Got Latent.” The hearing is scheduled for February 17, 2025.

In an official statement, the NCW emphasized its serious concerns regarding the nature of the remarks, which it described as vulgar and offensive. The Commission specifically named content creators Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, as the individuals responsible for the comments in question.

“These remarks have triggered widespread public outrage and are in clear violation of the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that values equality and mutual respect,” the NCW stated.

Under the directives of NCW Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, a formal hearing has been scheduled to address the issue. The summoned individuals, including Mr. Ranveer Allahabadia, Mr. Samay Raina, Ms. Apoorva Makhija, Mr. Jaspreet Singh, Mr. Ashish Chanchlani, Mr. Tushar Poojari, and Mr. Saurabh Bothra, have been instructed to appear in person before the Commission.

The hearing is set to take place on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 noon at the NCW office in New Delhi. The Commission is expected to deliberate on the remarks made and take appropriate action in accordance with legal and regulatory frameworks.

