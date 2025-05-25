NDA Chief Ministers Pass Resolution Praising Operation Sindoor and PM Modi’s Leadership

NDA Chief Ministers unanimously praise PM Modi’s leadership and the valour of armed forces in Operation Sindoor, while also backing the recent caste census initiative.

In a powerful show of unity and support, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers passed a resolution on Sunday praising the valour of India’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor. The operation involved precise military strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), sending a strong message against terrorism.

Participated in the NDA Chief Ministers’ Conclave in Delhi. We had extensive deliberations about various issues. Various states showcased their best practices in diverse areas including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education,… pic.twitter.com/k7NuMgXebU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2025

The resolution, proposed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and seconded by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, highlighted the bravery of the defence forces and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive and courageous leadership. All leaders present at the meeting gave unanimous backing to the resolution.

Describing Operation Sindoor, Shinde stated, “It is not just a military operation, it is a symbol of India’s national resolve. Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is facing every challenge with fearless determination.” The resolution also emphasized that PM Modi has consistently supported the armed forces, and Operation Sindoor delivered a fitting response to terrorists and their backers.

In addition to the military commendation, the conclave passed a resolution endorsing the caste census announced earlier this month by the Union government. This census is viewed as an important step towards inclusive development and data-based policymaking.

The one-day conclave in New Delhi saw the participation of nearly 19 NDA Chief Ministers and an equal number of Deputy Chief Ministers, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda. Key topics discussed included caste enumeration, the one-year anniversary of the Modi government’s third term, and best governance practices across NDA-ruled states.

Operation Sindoor Details

Operation Sindoor was launched as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that tragically killed 26 civilians. The precision strikes targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, including Pakistani military installations at Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang), Murid (Chakwal), Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian (Kasur). The strikes inflicted extensive damage on airbases at Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, and Sargodha. Reports confirm that the operation killed at least 10 family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar and four of his close aides.

The resolution and the meeting underscore the NDA’s strong commitment to national security and inclusive development, reinforcing the government’s focus on decisive military action and progressive governance.

