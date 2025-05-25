Home
  • NDA CMs Meet In Delhi: PM Modi Leads Talks On Caste Census, Operation Sindoor

NDA CMs Meet In Delhi: PM Modi Leads Talks On Caste Census, Operation Sindoor

Held at the Ashoka Hotel, the day-long NDA conclave brought together around 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers. Prominent Union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states in New Delhi, with key discussions centred on Operation Sindoor, caste census, and good governance practices.


Held at the Ashoka Hotel, the day-long NDA conclave brought together around 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers. Prominent Union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present.

Among those attending were Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. The gathering comes as the Modi government prepares to mark the first anniversary of its third term in office.

Organised by the BJP, the agenda includes significant national issues like the upcoming caste-based census, dubbed a crucial step towards inclusive development, and a review of Operation Sindoor the successful evacuation operation carried out in war-hit regions.

BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the party’s good governance cell, confirmed that the conclave will pass a resolution commending the Indian armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor. Another resolution will laud the Centre’s decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the next national census.

“A major focus will be on sharing good governance models and best practices from various NDA-ruled states,” Sahasrabuddhe said, highlighting the importance of cooperative federalism in achieving developmental goals.

The conclave also aims to chalk out a roadmap ahead of upcoming milestones, including the 10th International Yoga Day and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

The meeting signals the BJP-led NDA’s commitment to collaborative governance, data-driven policymaking, and national security, as the government consolidates its third term under Prime Minister Modi.

Filed under

NDA meeting PM Modi

