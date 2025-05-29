Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • NDA’S First Batch Of Women Cadets To Graduate Alongside Men, Supreme Court’s Directive Comes To Life

NDA’S First Batch Of Women Cadets To Graduate Alongside Men, Supreme Court’s Directive Comes To Life

On 30th May 2025, a historic milestone will be achieved at the National Defence Academy as 17 female cadets graduate alongside 300 male cadets during the 148th Passing Out Parade. This marks an important step towards gender integration in the armed forces, bringing to life the decision made by the Supreme Court. Among the 17 […]

NDA’S First Batch Of Women Cadets To Graduate Alongside Men, Supreme Court’s Directive Comes To Life

On 30th May 2025, a historic milestone will be achieved at the National Defence Academy as 17 female cadets graduate alongside 300 male cadets during the 148th Passing Out Parade.


On 30th May 2025, a historic milestone will be achieved at the National Defence Academy as 17 female cadets graduate alongside 300 male cadets during the 148th Passing Out Parade. This marks an important step towards gender integration in the armed forces, bringing to life the decision made by the Supreme Court.

Among the 17 is Shriti Daksh, who will become a division cadet captain before heading to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, with an interest in Artillery.

“When we arrived, separate washrooms and squadrons had already been built. Initially, we were integrated into respective squadrons alongside male cadets. The training regime was largely the same. We did everything shoulder to shoulder for all three years,” she stated.

Another cadet, Harsimran Kaur from Haryana, who will become a division cadet captain before heading to the Indian Naval Academy, stated that the training was intense: “There is a saying — the academy first breaks you and then makes you. It happened with me and with every cadet, male or female. The rigorous physical training sessions, drills, and academics are all designed to develop Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Our schedules were so tight that we had to manage our time judiciously. At times, it was overwhelming, but the academy teaches you how to balance physical and academic demands,” Kaur added.

According to her, this training, brutal for both men and women equally, instilled a sense of responsibility, teamwork and leadership.

What led to this

On August 18, 2021, the Supreme Court issued a directive allowing women to appear for the National Defence Academy examinations for gaining commission as officers in defence services.

Earlier women were recruited in the defence services as short service commission officers. As of March 17, 2020, the Supreme Court ordered women officers to be given the option of converting their short service commission to permanent commission—the same option given to male officers.

While historically there has been a divide in the armed forces, men and women now train together, graduate together and lead together, heralding an era of inclusivity, strength, and a future where leadership has no gender.

ALSO READ: Religious Sentiments Trigger Ban Of Trikal Whiskey In Uttarakhand, Radico Khaitan Faces Heat Over Lord Shiva Reference

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sia Gupta

Sia Gupta

Filed under

Female cadets Indian Army

newsx

D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025
newsx

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema
newsx

Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language...
In a disturbing case from

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating...
newsx

Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity
Shashi Tharoor is once ag

‘I’m Not a Spokesperson’: Tharoor Fires Back at Congress Critics Over Praise for Modi Govt’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025

D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language Remark

Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language...

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Student

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating...

Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You