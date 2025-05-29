NDA’S First Batch Of Women Cadets To Graduate Alongside Men, Supreme Court’s Directive Comes To Life

On 30th May 2025, a historic milestone will be achieved at the National Defence Academy as 17 female cadets graduate alongside 300 male cadets during the 148th Passing Out Parade. This marks an important step towards gender integration in the armed forces, bringing to life the decision made by the Supreme Court. Among the 17 […]

On 30th May 2025, a historic milestone will be achieved at the National Defence Academy as 17 female cadets graduate alongside 300 male cadets during the 148th Passing Out Parade. This marks an important step towards gender integration in the armed forces, bringing to life the decision made by the Supreme Court.

Among the 17 is Shriti Daksh, who will become a division cadet captain before heading to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, with an interest in Artillery.

“When we arrived, separate washrooms and squadrons had already been built. Initially, we were integrated into respective squadrons alongside male cadets. The training regime was largely the same. We did everything shoulder to shoulder for all three years,” she stated.

Another cadet, Harsimran Kaur from Haryana, who will become a division cadet captain before heading to the Indian Naval Academy, stated that the training was intense: “There is a saying — the academy first breaks you and then makes you. It happened with me and with every cadet, male or female. The rigorous physical training sessions, drills, and academics are all designed to develop Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs).”

“Our schedules were so tight that we had to manage our time judiciously. At times, it was overwhelming, but the academy teaches you how to balance physical and academic demands,” Kaur added.

According to her, this training, brutal for both men and women equally, instilled a sense of responsibility, teamwork and leadership.

What led to this

On August 18, 2021, the Supreme Court issued a directive allowing women to appear for the National Defence Academy examinations for gaining commission as officers in defence services.

Earlier women were recruited in the defence services as short service commission officers. As of March 17, 2020, the Supreme Court ordered women officers to be given the option of converting their short service commission to permanent commission—the same option given to male officers.

While historically there has been a divide in the armed forces, men and women now train together, graduate together and lead together, heralding an era of inclusivity, strength, and a future where leadership has no gender.

