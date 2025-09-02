NDMC Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Monsoon Challenges and Modernize City Infrastructure

Amid rising yamuna waterlevels followed by incessant rainfall in the National capital, The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is implementing a series of concrete measures to address the challenges posed, while also focusing on long-term infrastructure upgrades.

According to NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the council is prioritizing citizen-friendly development with a multi-pronged approach to monsoon preparedness and city modernization.

Emergency Preparedness and Drainage Upgrades

In response to the rising water levels of the Yamuna, which have been recorded at 206.03 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), NDMC has ramped up its emergency response. This includes intensified cleaning of drains, activation of backup pumping systems, and the establishment of a 24/7 Control Room. A special team of technical officials is now on standby around the clock to ensure immediate action against waterlogging.

To provide a permanent solution to recurring waterlogging issues, particularly in areas like the AIIMS Roundabout and West Kidwai Nagar, NDMC will undertake a major de-silting project for the Kushak Nallah and Ring Road Nallah. This project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 13.10 crore, will use robotic silt level acoustic profiling technology to clear drains of debris and prevent future overflow. Additionally, a new sump of 5 lakh liter capacity has been constructed at Purana Qila Road, equipped with high-capacity pumps to provide faster and more effective drainage during heavy rainfall.

Modernizing Roads and Schools

Beyond monsoon preparedness, NDMC is focused on improving the city’s infrastructure. The council will resurface 79 roads within its jurisdiction, including key routes leading to national landmarks like Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhawan. This Rs. 89.75 crore project will use advanced technologies such as Hot Mix and Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) to enhance road quality, durability, and safety. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-CRRI will ensure technical guidance and quality control for the next five years, bringing New Delhi’s road network up to international standards.

In an effort to modernize education, NDMC will also introduce smart classrooms in 45 of its schools. This Rs. 7.83 crore project will equip 346 classrooms for classes 1 to 5 with IFP-based smart technology, CCTV cameras, and digital educational content. This initiative, along with the other infrastructure projects, aligns with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision to create a modern, eco-friendly, and citizen-centric capital.

Also Read: What Is The La Nina Effect In India?