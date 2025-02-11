NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On Display This Year

A sea of vibrant tulips has transformed Delhi’s Shanti Path into a floral wonderland as the NDMC Tulip Festival – 2025 celebrates the city’s growing expertise in floriculture. Inaugurated by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards, the festival symbolizes the enduring Indo-Dutch friendship.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Ms. Marisa Gerards, jointly inaugurated the NDMC Tulip Festival – 2025. The event, organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, featured a Tulip Walk and an exhibition. NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal were also present at the inauguration.

A Floral Tribute to Indo-Dutch Friendship

Commending the NDMC’s efforts, LG Saxena praised the gardeners for their dedication in nurturing the flowers and noted that 3.25 lakh tulips have been planted this year. “Some tulips have also been planted in 20 parks under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Additionally, 15,000 tulips developed in Palanpur, Himachal Pradesh, have been planted in New Delhi,” he stated.

Highlighting the city’s vision for self-reliance in tulip cultivation, he added, “Our aim is to minimize dependence on imports within the next four years. We have to make Delhi more beautiful, and such efforts will continue. A tulip variety has been named ‘Maitri’ to symbolize the friendship fostered with the Netherlands through this collaboration.”

NDMC’s Tulip Initiative

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gerards remarked on the symbolic significance of tulip cultivation in Delhi. “We are planting tulips to celebrate the friendship between our two countries. It is remarkable to see Delhi growing tulips so well. However, our ties extend far beyond floriculture. We collaborate closely in key areas such as agriculture, health, water management, and innovation. Our partnership in these sectors remains strong and enduring.”

Following the overwhelming public appreciation in the past two years, NDMC is hosting the third edition of the Tulip Festival to welcome the spring season in the heart of the capital. NDMC’s tulip cultivation began as a trial in 2017-18 with 17,000 bulbs. Over time, the initiative has expanded significantly, making NDMC the first civic body in India to plant these flowers in public spaces.

This year, NDMC imported 3.25 lakh tulip bulbs, with 2.25 lakh planted in open spaces, including 1.46 lakh at Shanti Path. Additionally, through storage and multiplication techniques, NDMC successfully produced 10,880 large bulbs, which have also been planted. In collaboration with the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR), 14,735 bulbs were produced in Palanpur, Himachal Pradesh, and integrated into the festival’s floral arrangements.

Public Engagement and Expansion of Tulip Display

For the first time, NDMC has made one lakh tulip-potted plants available for public purchase. These are on sale at various locations, including Shanti Path Lawn, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Central Park, and NDMC nurseries such as Safdarjung Madarsa, Gurudwara Park, and Purana Quila Road.

Tulips are now in full bloom at multiple prominent locations across New Delhi, including:

Shanti Path Lawn

Central Park, Connaught Place

NDMC Convention Centre Lawn

Lodhi Garden

Talkatora Garden

Sardar Patel Marg

Mandi House

Windsor Place

Sher Shah Suri Marg

Several roundabouts across the city

The tulip varieties on display include vibrant shades of red, white, yellow, purple, pink, bicolor, and orange, transforming Lutyens’ Delhi into a colorful spectacle for visitors and residents alike.

Tulip Exhibition and Environmental Impact

An exhibition showcasing the history of tulips and their varieties, along with information on monuments surrounding Shanti Path, has been organized to complement the floral displays.

NDMC continues to maintain 1,450 acres of green space across the city, including major parks such as Nehru Park, Central Park, Sanjay Lake, Talkatora Garden, Lodhi Garden, and 52 roundabouts. These efforts contribute significantly to enhancing the aesthetic appeal of Delhi, while also playing a role in reducing air and dust pollution.

