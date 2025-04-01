NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of India has been actively engaged in search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, following the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of India has been actively engaged in search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, following the catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday. The powerful quake has claimed approximately 1,700 lives, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

The Myanmarese authorities have mobilized international aid, assigning different sectors to various foreign rescue agencies. The NDRF has been entrusted with operations in Sector D of Mandalay city, Myanmar’s second-largest urban center, located around 65 kilometers from Naypyidaw International Airport. Within this designated zone, the Indian rescue teams have been tasked with searching and clearing 13 damaged buildings.

Coordinated International Relief Efforts

The earthquake has triggered an urgent response from Myanmar’s government, which has sought assistance from multiple nations to expedite relief and recovery. Rescue teams from India, China, Thailand, and Japan have been deployed to different affected regions. The NDRF’s specialized teams are utilizing advanced equipment, including thermal imaging cameras, life detectors, and canine squads, to locate and extricate survivors trapped beneath the debris.

A spokesperson for the NDRF stated, “Our teams are working tirelessly to rescue survivors and provide immediate medical aid. The devastation is immense, but we are committed to saving as many lives as possible.”

Challenges on the Ground

The rescue operations have been hindered by continuous aftershocks, unstable structures, and logistical challenges in accessing remote areas. Nevertheless, the NDRF teams, trained in disaster response and relief operations, remain steadfast in their mission. Temporary shelters and medical aid stations have also been set up to assist displaced individuals.

The Indian government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Myanmar in this time of crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and assured continued assistance, saying, “India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar. Our rescue teams will provide all possible aid to those affected by this tragic disaster.”

As rescue efforts continue, authorities are focusing on relief distribution and rehabilitation for those affected. Humanitarian organizations are also coordinating to provide food, water, and medical aid to survivors. With multiple nations working together, there is hope that the region will recover from this tragedy in the coming weeks.

