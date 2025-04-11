Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Nearly 100 Dead As Unseasonal Rains And Storms Hits India And Nepal, IMD Issues Multi-Hazard Warning

The IMD had on Wednesday sounded a country-wide multi-hazard alert. The advisory highlighted heatwave conditions persisting in the western states, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to affect parts of eastern and central India through Saturday.

Nearly 100 Dead As Unseasonal Rains And Storms Hits India And Nepal, IMD Issues Multi-Hazard Warning


Unseasonal torrential rains have wreaked havoc across several parts of India and Nepal, claiming nearly 100 lives since Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard warning, alerting citizens to ongoing extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, and heatwaves across various regions of the country.

In India, the eastern state of Bihar has been the worst hit, with at least 64 people reported dead in rain-related incidents, according to officials from the state’s disaster management department. The fatalities include cases of electrocution, house collapses, and lightning strikes.

Neighboring Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, also witnessed severe weather damage, with over 20 lives lost, local media reported. The impact of the storms has left several regions in disarray, disrupting daily life, damaging property, and affecting agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, Nepal reported at least eight casualties due to lightning strikes and heavy rainfall, according to the country’s National Disaster Authority. The sudden weather changes have taken many by surprise, especially given that the monsoon season in the region typically begins only in June.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The IMD had on Wednesday sounded a country-wide multi-hazard alert. The advisory highlighted heatwave conditions persisting in the western states, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to affect parts of eastern and central India through Saturday.

“India is currently experiencing highly unusual weather patterns,” an IMD spokesperson stated. “There’s a significant overlap of pre-monsoon activity and persistent heatwaves, making it crucial for people to stay informed and cautious.”

The weather office had earlier warned that April is likely to be much hotter than average, with above-normal temperatures forecast across most of the country — raising further concerns about climate volatility.

In recent years, India has seen an alarming increase in extreme weather events. Intensifying heatwaves and erratic rainfall patterns are becoming more frequent, raising serious questions about the ongoing impact of climate change and the preparedness of disaster management systems.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and closely monitor weather advisories.

ALSO READ: 25 Killed In Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms Across Bihar; Nalanda Worst-Hit

Filed under

India Indian Meteorological Department Nepal

