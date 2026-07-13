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Home > India News > Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?

Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?

The Supreme Court’s rejection of a salary plea by madrasa staff comes amid Bengal’s new government launching inspections and reviewing financial support for minority educational institutions.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 13:28 IST

In a significant development for the state’s evolving madrasa education policy, the Supreme Court has rejected a plea by nearly 350 teachers and non-teaching staff of recognised madrasas in West Bengal seeking salaries under the state’s grant-in-aid scheme.

The decision comes at a time when the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal has started a broader review of schemes and financial assistance associated with religious categorisation. Soon after taking charge, the Suvendu Adhikari-led state cabinet scrapped welfare schemes introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, saying government aid cannot be on the basis of religious identity.

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This move has triggered fresh debate over the future of minority education institutions in the state, especially recognised and unaided madrasas depending on different sources of funding to operate.

Government launches inspection drive across 12 districts

Adding to the policy shift, the state Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department has ordered inspections of selected unaided madrasas across 12 districts. Officials have been instructed to complete the exercise by July 15 and submit detailed reports by July 21.

The inspections will cover both recognised and unrecognised institutions and are aimed at reviewing their functioning, compliance with government education standards, student welfare measures and implementation of educational programmes.

A senior government official said the exercise is intended to ensure proper institutional planning and verify whether these institutions are operating according to the state’s educational framework. Teams comprising senior madrasa department officials and representatives from other government agencies have been assigned district-wise responsibilities.

The districts under review include Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

Focus Shifts to Transparency and Regulation

West Bengal has unaided madrasas which are not directly funded by the government. These are recognised private madrasas or unrecognised Khariji madrasas. Many institutions serve local communities, but officials say the inspection process will shed light on their work.

The Khariji madrasas are mostly run by individuals, communities or private bodies and the number is estimated to be over 1,000 in the state, but there is no official database presently.

There have been some recent developments which suggest that there may be a major shift in the policies governing the education sector in Bengal. The funding structure, the institutional governance and the role of religious institutions in education are likely to remain hot topics in the coming months.

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Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?
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Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?

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Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?
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