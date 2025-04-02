Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A Hack In Viral Video | Watch

A Pune-based makeup artist has found herself at the center of an online debate after posting a video demonstrating how to create fake accident scars as an excuse for taking leave from work. While the video was meant as a humorous skit, many social media users have criticized it for promoting unethical behavior in the workplace.

A Pune-based makeup artist has found herself at the center of an online debate after a video demonstrating how to create fake accident scars

A Pune-based makeup artist has found herself at the center of an online debate after posting a video demonstrating how to create fake accident scars as an excuse for taking leave from work. While the video was meant as a humorous skit, many social media users have criticized it for promoting unethical behavior in the workplace.

The video, shared by makeup artist Pritam Juzar Kothawala on Instagram, quickly went viral, with many viewers expressing concerns about its potential misuse.

Content Was Meant for Entertainment, Says Kothawala

Kothawala, a professional makeup artist known for her creative tutorials, posted the controversial video showcasing how to create realistic scars using makeup techniques. She humorously captioned the video, “IT managers are advised not to watch this video,” suggesting that the content was particularly relatable for IT professionals who often struggle to get leaves approved.

She further clarified in her post that the video was intended purely for entertainment and not to be taken seriously. “This video is especially for IT professionals who struggle to get leaves,” she wrote, urging viewers to share it with friends while playfully advising them to keep it hidden from their bosses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite her lighthearted tone, the video quickly gained traction online, sparking discussions about workplace ethics and honesty.

Follow-up Video Demonstrates How to Maintain the Fake Injury

As the initial video gained attention, some social media users jokingly asked how one could maintain the fake scars when returning to work after taking leave. In response, Kothawala posted a second video demonstrating how to refresh the artificial scars to keep them looking convincing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritam Juzar Kothawala (@faridas_makeup_studio)

“Here’s my jugaad for when your leave is over,” she said in the video, explaining how to reapply the makeup so that the injury appears to be healing naturally. While some viewers appreciated the creativity, many others were alarmed by the implications of the content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritam Juzar Kothawala (@faridas_makeup_studio)

Social Media Users Call Out Unethical Message

Despite being intended as humor, the videos received widespread criticism from many viewers who felt they encouraged dishonesty in the workplace.

One user expressed disapproval, commenting, “Sorry, but not funny. This is so cheap and unethical.”

Another wrote, “This is not funny. It sets a dangerous precedent, encouraging dishonesty in the workplace.”

A third person remarked, “This is a disgraceful attempt to undermine trust between employees and employers.”

However, some users defended Kothawala, arguing that the video was purely satirical and meant to highlight the struggles of employees who find it difficult to take time off from work.

Debate Over Ethics and Humor

The controversy surrounding the videos has reignited discussions on workplace honesty and the ethical implications of using deception for personal benefit. While Kothawala maintains that her content was created for entertainment, the strong reactions from the public indicate that many people take workplace ethics very seriously.

As the debate continues online, the viral nature of the video serves as a reminder that humor can sometimes be misinterpreted, especially when it touches on sensitive subjects like workplace integrity.