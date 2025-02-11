Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
‘Need to Be Careful of Bias in AI,’ Says PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris

During his address at the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

‘Need to Be Careful of Bias in AI,’ Says PM Modi At AI Action Summit In Paris


During his address at the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. He said, “Let me begin with a simple experiment. If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can explain in simple language, free of any jargon, what it means for your health.”

This statement underscored the role of AI in making healthcare information accessible and understandable for common citizens. By breaking down complex medical terminologies, AI can empower individuals to take proactive steps toward their health.

Addressing AI Bias: A Call for Caution

Modi emphasized the need to be vigilant about the inherent biases in AI systems. He illustrated this point by stating, “If you ask the same AI app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, the app will most likely draw someone writing with their right hand.”

This example served as a reminder of the challenges posed by biased data sets and algorithms. The Prime Minister’s remarks highlighted the importance of developing inclusive and equitable AI technologies that cater to diverse user needs.

India and France: Collaborating on AI Development

During the summit, India and France reiterated the need for broader access to AI resources and capacity building. Modi’s focus on international collaboration was evident as he co-chaired the summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The discussions revolved around aligning policy approaches and technological efforts to leverage AI expertise at both bilateral and global levels.

Modi stressed the importance of establishing techno-legal frameworks to guide the ethical development and deployment of AI technologies. By working together, India and France aim to create robust frameworks that balance innovation with responsible AI usage.

Meeting with World Leaders

Prime Minister Modi also met with several global leaders during his visit, including US Vice President JD Vance. The interactions underscored India’s commitment to being a key player in the global AI landscape and fostering international cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the AI Action Summit in Paris highlighted India’s forward-thinking approach to AI and its applications. His emphasis on simplifying healthcare, addressing AI biases, and fostering international collaboration underscores India’s commitment to harnessing technology for the betterment of society. As AI continues to shape the future, Modi’s call for ethical and inclusive development resonates as a crucial directive for innovators and policymakers alike.

