Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised that there is a need to make NEET-UG examination system more stronger after allegations of paper leaks and subsequent protests.

The apex court said the examination system must have a secure and confidential infrastructure against the curse of paper leaks. The court also called for strong cyber security, dedicated testing centres, institutional expertise and a secure database.

Apart from other measures, the court also said a permanent committee should be created for sealing question papers. It also suggested that a Director-rank officer should oversee the security arrangements.

The Supreme Court directed the Central Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee and the Nandan Nilekani Committee.

The Court said its main concern was to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This includes improving its infrastructure, manpower and technology.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the Court that the existing system for conducting NEET-UG is ‘foolproof’ and difficult to breach. He said multiple moderators are involved in preparing the question bank and they do not know which questions will finally be included in the paper. He also said vehicles carrying NEET question papers are fitted with GPS.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again after three weeks.

Meanwhile, accused Dinesh Bival and Vikas Bival have withdrawn the bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court.

The court was informed that the CBI had recently conducted searches at their premises and seized mobile phones and other documents.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the paper leak case. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI investigation, Mangalilal Bival allegedly contacted Shubham Khairnar to arrange the leaked paper for his son Vikas.

The agency has alleged that the leaked paper was purchased from Yash Yadav for ₹10 lakh and was later found on Vikas’s mobile phone.