LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the Court that the existing system for conducting NEET-UG is 'foolproof' and difficult to breach. He said multiple moderators are involved in preparing the question bank and they do not know which questions will finally be included in the paper. He also said vehicles carrying NEET question papers are fitted with GPS.

The court was informed that the CBI had recently conducted searches at their premises and seized mobile phones and other documents.
The court was informed that the CBI had recently conducted searches at their premises and seized mobile phones and other documents.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 22:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised that there is a need to make NEET-UG examination system more stronger after allegations of paper leaks and subsequent protests.

The apex court said the examination system must have a secure and confidential infrastructure against the curse of paper leaks. The court also called for strong cyber security, dedicated testing centres, institutional expertise and a secure database.

You Might Be Interested In

Apart from other measures, the court also said a permanent committee should be created for sealing question papers. It also suggested that a Director-rank officer should oversee the security arrangements.

The Supreme Court directed the Central Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee and the Nandan Nilekani Committee.

The Court said its main concern was to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

This includes improving its infrastructure, manpower and technology.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the Court that the existing system for conducting NEET-UG is ‘foolproof’ and difficult to breach. He said multiple moderators are involved in preparing the question bank and they do not know which questions will finally be included in the paper. He also said vehicles carrying NEET question papers are fitted with GPS.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again after three weeks.

Meanwhile, accused Dinesh Bival and Vikas Bival have withdrawn the bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court.

The court was informed that the CBI had recently conducted searches at their premises and seized mobile phones and other documents. 

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the paper leak case.  All the accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI investigation, Mangalilal Bival allegedly contacted Shubham Khairnar to arrange the leaked paper for his son Vikas. 

The agency has alleged that the leaked paper was purchased from Yash Yadav for ₹10 lakh and was later found on Vikas’s mobile phone.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court
Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Lakshmi Yojana Big Update: Delhi Women to Get Pension Letters Before Rs 2,500 Payments Begin

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits

Sita ‘Maut Ka Saman’? BJP MLA’s Remark Sparks Row As Fellow BJP Leader Hits Back

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

LATEST NEWS

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

Mashaal March commenced on August 12 and will pass through all districts before reaching its destination on September 5: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’

IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Report: India Beat Pakistan 5-3 in High-Scoring Thriller, Seal Second-Round Qualification

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Moves Supreme Court Against Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Plea

Tourists, 8-Year-Old Boy Beaten Over ‘Short Clothes’: What Happened At Sinhagad Fort?

Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu Reach Round of 16; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Crash Out

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark: ‘Don’t Daydream About My Jawani’

Isha Koppikar Hits Back At ‘Andhbhakt’ Critics: ‘You Can Be Both Andh Bhakt And Desh Bhakt’

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court
Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court
Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court
Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

QUICK LINKS