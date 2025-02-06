‘Needs Of All Returning Deportees Attended To During Transit:’ EAM S. Jaishankar On Deportation Of Indian Illegal Immigrants From The US

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar delivered a comprehensive statement in the Rajya Sabha concerning the recent deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the United States. These individuals arrived in Amritsar on February 5, 2025, aboard a U.S. military aircraft, marking a significant event in the ongoing discourse on illegal immigration between India and the U.S.

On February 6, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar delivered a comprehensive statement in the Rajya Sabha concerning the recent deportation of 104 Indian nationals from the United States. These individuals arrived in Amritsar on February 5, 2025, aboard a U.S. military aircraft, marking a significant event in the ongoing discourse on illegal immigration between India and the U.S.

Significance of India-U.S. People-to-People Exchanges

EAM Jaishankar began by emphasizing the foundational role of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening India-U.S. relations. He stated, “People-to-people exchanges constitute the bedrock of our deepening ties with the United States. More than any other relationship, mobility and migration have had a key role to play in enhancing its quality.”

Government’s Stance on Legal and Illegal Migration

Highlighting the government’s position, Jaishankar remarked, “The House will also share the view of the government that it is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility and discourage illegal movement.” He elaborated on the adverse effects of illegal migration, noting its association with other unlawful activities and the exploitation of Indian citizens. “In fact, illegal migration has many other associated activities also of an illegal nature. Moreover, those of our citizens who have been engaged in illegal movement themselves become prey to other crimes. They are trapped into both moving and working under inhuman conditions,” he added.

Obligation to Repatriate Nationals

Addressing India’s responsibility, the EAM stated, “It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals who have migrated elsewhere illegally. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality.” He clarified that this principle is universally accepted and not specific to any country.

Historical Context of Deportations

Providing historical data, Jaishankar detailed the number of deportations from the U.S. since 2009:

2009: 734

2010: 799

2011: 597

2012: 530

2013: 515

2014: 591

2015: 798

2016: 1,303

2017: 1,024

2018: 1,180

2019: 2,042

2020: 1,889

2021: 805

2022: 862

2023: 670

2024: 1,368

2025: 104

He noted that the deportation process is not new and has been ongoing for several years.

Standard Operating Procedures for Deportation

Jaishankar explained the procedures followed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during deportations. He mentioned that since 2012, ICE’s Standard Operating Procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, he clarified, “We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees during transit, including food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are tended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are unrestrained if needed.” He emphasized that there has been no change in these procedures for the flight undertaken by the U.S. on February 5, 2025.

Engagement with the U.S. Government

The EAM assured the House, “We are engaging with the U.S. government to ensure there is no mistreatment of the returning deportees in any manner during the flight.” He stressed the importance of focusing on cracking down on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travel. He concluded by stating that, based on information provided by returning deportees about the agents and others involved, law enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions.

EAM S. Jaishankar’s address underscores India’s commitment to facilitating legal migration, repatriating its citizens involved in illegal migration, and collaborating with international partners to ensure the humane treatment of deportees. The government remains vigilant in preventing illegal migration and associated activities, ensuring the safety and dignity of its citizens.