Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Granddaughter Passes Away At 93 In Navsari

Neelamben Parikh, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away at the age of 93 in Navsari on Tuesday. A staunch believer in Gandhian principles, she dedicated her life to social welfare, particularly focusing on women’s empowerment and human rights.

Neelamben Parikh spent decades working towards the upliftment of tribal women, primarily through her organization, Dakshinapatha. The institution focused on providing education and vocational training to help tribal women achieve financial independence. Even after her retirement three decades ago, her legacy in social service remained impactful.

Her commitment to Gandhian philosophy was evident in her lifestyle. Neelamben was known for her unwavering faith in truth (Vyara) and her dedication to Khadi, embodying simplicity and self-reliance values deeply rooted in Gandhi’s teachings.

Family and Legacy

Born to Ramiben, the eldest daughter of Harilal Gandhi and his wife Gulab (Chanchal), Neelamben upheld the family’s legacy of service. She spent her later years residing in Navsari with her son, Dr. Sameer Parikh, a practicing ophthalmologist in the city. Despite her frail structure, she was recognized for her silent strength and enduring dedication to social causes.

Neelamben Parikh’s funeral procession is scheduled for 8:00 AM today from her residence, with the cremation taking place at Veerwal Crematorium. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her contributions to society will continue to inspire future generations.

