Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw

India’s Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra etched his name even deeper into sporting history by breaching the elusive 90-metre mark in javelin throw. Competing at the Doha Diamond League 2025, Chopra registered a stunning throw of 90.23 metres, marking his personal best and a momentous milestone for Indian athletics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to acknowledge the achievement. Sharing his message on X, he wrote:

“A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”

A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud. @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/n33Zw4ZfIt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2025

Chopra’s 90.23m throw not only cemented his place among the world’s elite javelin throwers but also fulfilled a long-awaited dream in his career. For years, he had come tantalisingly close to the 90-metre mark — a threshold symbolic of global excellence in the sport.

The Doha Diamond League, known for hosting some of the toughest competition in track and field, witnessed a landmark moment as the Indian star soared past the mark on his third attempt. The stadium erupted, and fans across the country celebrated the feat as a symbol of India’s growing stature in world athletics.

