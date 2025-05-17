Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw

India’s Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra etched his name even deeper into sporting history by breaching the elusive 90-metre mark in javelin throw.

India’s Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra etched his name even deeper into sporting history by breaching the elusive 90-metre mark in javelin throw. Competing at the Doha Diamond League 2025, Chopra registered a stunning throw of 90.23 metres, marking his personal best and a momentous milestone for Indian athletics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to acknowledge the achievement. Sharing his message on X, he wrote:
“A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”

Chopra’s 90.23m throw not only cemented his place among the world’s elite javelin throwers but also fulfilled a long-awaited dream in his career. For years, he had come tantalisingly close to the 90-metre mark — a threshold symbolic of global excellence in the sport.

The Doha Diamond League, known for hosting some of the toughest competition in track and field, witnessed a landmark moment as the Indian star soared past the mark on his third attempt. The stadium erupted, and fans across the country celebrated the feat as a symbol of India’s growing stature in world athletics.

 

