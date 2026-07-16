NEET Paper Leak Case: Who Paid Rs 5 Lakh To Get Chemistry Questions? CBI Tells Delhi Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of a Maharashtra coaching institute owner, telling a Delhi court that he played an active role in the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak conspiracy. The agency claimed Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs RCC Classes in Latur, was not merely a beneficiary but was “actively involved” in the alleged plot. According to the CBI, he paid Rs 5 lakh to an NTA-appointed chemistry paper setter to obtain the NEET UG 2026 chemistry question paper in advance. The agency also told the court it had recovered the leaked paper from the accused’s mobile phone and possessed digital evidence that strengthened its case.

The submissions were made before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Court in response to Motegaonkar’s bail plea. The CBI filed its reply in compliance with a court order passed on July 8.

CBI says NEET UG 2026 chemistry paper was obtained before the exam

Appearing for the CBI, Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh told the court that the investigation found Motegaonkar had allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to Prahalad Kulkarni, a chemistry paper setter engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA), to procure the NEET UG 2026 chemistry paper.

The agency further claimed that Motegaonkar received the NEET UG 2026 chemistry questions and answers on April 23, 2026, well before the examination was scheduled to take place. According to the CBI, investigators later recovered the leaked question paper from his mobile phone during the probe.

Digital evidence in NEET UG 2026 case includes alleged video of accused

During the hearing, the investigating officer answered questions from the court and referred to what the agency described as incriminating digital evidence.

The officer said investigators had a video recording in which Motegaonkar was allegedly seen telling students that the questions he had provided would appear in the actual NEET UG 2026 examination paper. The CBI relied on this material while opposing his bail application.

Judicial custody of 13 accused in NEET UG 2026 case extended till July 24

In a related development, the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 13 accused arrested in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case until July 24. They were produced before the court through video conferencing.

CBI Judge Satish Kumar extended the custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Mangi Lal Biwal, Yash Yadav, Prahlad Kulkarni, Dr Manoj Shirure, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. The CBI had sought a 14-day extension of judicial custody and told the court that the investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak is still underway, adding that more arrests are likely.

(With inputs from ANI)

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