NEET Paper Leak Row: Another Aspirant Dies In Tamil Nadu, Second Death In 24 hours

There seems to be no end to tragedies linked to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl committed suicide after reportedly getting distressed over the NEET re-exam. The victim has been as Anunkeerthana. The tragic incident took place in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The death of the young NEET aspirant has trigered fresh protests in the state as people had been demanding exemption from the NEET exam. This is the second death of NEET aspirant in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, a 23-year-old aspirant from Dehradun in Uttarakhand died by suicide after she was reportedly distressed over the NEET re-exam. The Dehradun victim Riya Kumari Thapa was the daughter of Kargil war veteran.

Two million candidates took NEET exam

Over half-a-dozen NEET aspirants have reportedly ended their lives after they were depressed over retaking the NEET exam across different cities in India. Over two million candidates took the NEET exam in 2026 to fulfill their dream of become a doctor. NEET is considered one of the toughest exams in India after the UPSC.

According to police, no suicide note was recovered from Anunkeerthana. Police say they are probing the matter as to what led the girl to take the extreme step. Following the tragic incident, the local residents staged a protest and demanded that state be exempted from the all India medical exam. Meanwhile, the Opposition DMK has again reiterated its demand to scrap the test in Tamil Nadu. When the party was in power, the former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had consistently demand the Centre to give exemption to the state from NEET exam.

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Uttarakhand NEET aspirant suicide

On Tuesday, a Dehradun Riya Kumari Thapa lost the battle after she was reportedly distressed over retaking the NEET exam. She also left behind a note saying ‘I love you’. The tragic incident came to light after her mother called her for lunch but received no response. Her family later found her body in her room after breaking the door open.