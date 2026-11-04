NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition challenging the reduction of the qualifying cut-off for NEET-PG 2025.

The petition raises concerns over the decision to lower the minimum qualifying marks and its possible impact on the quality of medical education.

During the hearing, the Court directed that the report of a 12-member expert committee be shared with all parties. It also asked the petitioners to file their formal response to the committee’s recommendations.

The expert committee has proposed introducing a rank-based system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS examinations from 2027. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given in-principle approval to this proposal.

The committee has also recommended that minimum qualifying standards should not be lowered merely to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats.

It said that maintaining academic standards and the quality of medical education should remain a priority. The petition has been filed by Harisharan Devgan.

The petitioner has challenged the decision to reduce the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off, including bringing the eligibility threshold for reserved category candidates down to minus 40 marks.

The Centre had earlier defended the reduction in the cut-off before the Supreme Court. It argued that NEET-PG is a screening mechanism for admission to limited postgraduate medical seats and does not determine a doctor’s basic medical qualification, which is established through an MBBS degree.

The government also informed the Court that lowering the cut-off had made more candidates eligible for the third round of counselling to fill vacant seats.