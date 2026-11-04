LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

The Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern over the issue and stressed that the quality of medical education must not be compromised.  The matter will be considered further after the petitioners submit their response to the expert committee's report.

During the hearing, the Court directed that the report of a 12-member expert committee be shared with all parties. (Representative AI image)
During the hearing, the Court directed that the report of a 12-member expert committee be shared with all parties. (Representative AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 11:09 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition challenging the reduction of the qualifying cut-off for NEET-PG 2025. 
 
The petition raises concerns over the decision to lower the minimum qualifying marks and its possible impact on the quality of medical education.
 
During the hearing, the Court directed that the report of a 12-member expert committee be shared with all parties. It also asked the petitioners to file their formal response to the committee’s recommendations.
 
The expert committee has proposed introducing a rank-based system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS examinations from 2027.  The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given in-principle approval to this proposal.
 
The committee has also recommended that minimum qualifying standards should not be lowered merely to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats. 
 
It said that maintaining academic standards and the quality of medical education should remain a priority. The petition has been filed by Harisharan Devgan. 
 
The petitioner has challenged the decision to reduce the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off, including bringing the eligibility threshold for reserved category candidates down to minus 40 marks.
 
The Centre had earlier defended the reduction in the cut-off before the Supreme Court. It argued that NEET-PG is a screening mechanism for admission to limited postgraduate medical seats and does not determine a doctor’s basic medical qualification, which is established through an MBBS degree.
 
The government also informed the Court that lowering the cut-off had made more candidates eligible for the third round of counselling to fill vacant seats.
 
The Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern over the issue and stressed that the quality of medical education must not be compromised.  The matter will be considered further after the petitioners submit their response to the expert committee’s report.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

From 2,279 Litres of Patanjali Ghee to 1.44 Lakh Kg of Edible Oil, Tukaram Mundhe’s Rs 9 Crore Crackdown Exposes Food Safety Concerns

IEM conducts its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, with Great Fanfare

Supreme Court Banned Conventional Firecrackers in Delhi, But What’s Happening in Markets? ‘Everything Is Available’, Says Report

As AI Reshapes Consulting, a Former McKinsey Consultant’s #1 Amazon Bestseller Looks at the Human Side of the Job

Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

LATEST NEWS

‘Neither Has Gautam’: Kanika Kapoor Breaks Silence On Separation, Reveals Whether A Third Person Was Involved In Her Marriage

MP High Court Quashes Student’s Protest Case, Says Police Cannot Act As Complainant In Section 144 Violation Cases

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

Can Police Register FIR And Become Complainant Too? Madhya Pradesh High Court Settles Barwani Student’s Case

How To Watch Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Live Today? IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming, TV Channel And Free Viewing Details

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Update: India Need 186 Runs To Win, Check Free Live Telecast And Streaming Details

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot

US Midterm Elections 2026 Result Live Updates: US Voters Reject Republicans In Massive Setback For Trump; Democrats Take Control Of US Congress

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System
NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System
NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System
NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System
NEET-PG Cut-off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Responses; Expert Committee Proposes Rank-Based System

QUICK LINKS