NEET Re-Test Today For 22 Lakh+ Students: From Paper Leak Row To Re-Exam, Full Timeline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-test on Sunday, June 21, under unprecedented security and monitoring after the original examination was scrapped following allegations of a paper leak. The agency said extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the examination is conducted in a “fair, secure and candidate-friendly” manner as lakhs of aspirants prepare to appear once again. The re-examination, widely referred to as Re-NEET, comes weeks after the original NEET UG exam held on May 3 was cancelled, triggering nationwide controversy, student outrage, and political criticism.

According to the NTA, the re-test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Candidates with disabilities who are eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to continue till 6.20 pm.

The agency said the examination will be held across 5,440 centres in 551 cities across India, along with 14 centres overseas. Candidates will take the examination in English and 12 Indian languages.

How the NEET Crisis Escalated

The May 3 examination became embroiled in allegations of a paper leak, eventually forcing authorities to cancel the test. The decision sparked protests and intensified demands seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While expressing regret over the developments, the Centre defended its decision and maintained that cancelling the exam and opting for a fresh test demonstrated its commitment to transparency and accountability despite the difficult choice.

Security Arrangements For NEET Re-Exam

Detailing the scale of preparations, the NTA said the examination will take place in more than 95,000 examination rooms, each fitted with CCTV surveillance.

A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed and their feeds will be monitored virtually at the national, state and ministry levels.

To prevent electronic malpractice, authorities have deployed 51,311 jammers nationwide.

Of these

17,054 jammers have been installed by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

34,257 jammers have been deployed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

The agency said extensive manpower has been mobilised to manage examination-day operations. Every examination room will have two invigilators, while each centre will have more than 10 additional examination functionaries. Candidate verification has also been strengthened.

The NTA said 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 personnel for biometric verification have been deployed. Biometric manpower has been doubled and supplemented with face authentication technology to ensure thorough verification while reducing queues at centres.

Additionally, a Centre Systems Officer (CSO) has been stationed at each of the 5,440 centres to oversee CCTV operations and address technical issues immediately.

For surveillance and oversight, around 6,700 observers have been deployed across examination centres and will be supported by more than 100 virtual observers centrally monitoring CCTV feeds.

Nationwide Mock Drill Conducted Ahead of Re-Test

A nationwide mock drill was conducted on Saturday to test operational readiness.

According to the NTA, systems including jammers, CCTV networks, frisking mechanisms and biometric verification were checked.

Coordinators also verified examination material stored in custodian banks and confirmed its availability for the examination.

NTA Warns Against Rumours, Says Social Media Under Watch

Ahead of the re-test, the NTA said it is actively monitoring social media and taking strict action against rumour-mongering and false claims of paper leaks.

The agency urged candidates and parents to rely only on official communication and ignore unverified messages.

Even so, anxiety continues to remain high among aspirants, parents and officials amid the backdrop of the earlier controversy.

Nagpur Candidate’s Centre Allocation Triggers Last-Minute Concern

A fresh concern emerged on the eve of the examination after reports surfaced that a candidate from Nagpur had been allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Mohammad Talib said he discovered the issue after downloading his Re-NEET 2026 admit card from the official website.

According to his family, the preferred examination cities selected during the application process were Nagpur, Wardha and Bhandara.

Following an inquiry, the NTA stated that the city modification had been made through the candidate’s own registered login and reflected a “consistent single-user access pattern.”

The agency added that it later received a request for centre modification and subsequently allotted a centre in Nagpur.

“The NTA’s priority is that no candidate misses the examination over an administrative doubt,” the agency said.

Political Clashes Over Examination

Political protests linked to the controversy continued in Delhi. Demonstrations demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, remained underway.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also commented on the issue and urged the Centre to ensure students are not subjected to further stress.

Addressing students in a video posted on X, Gandhi said, “I hope you have a wonderful, excellent exam and you all do really, really well. Remember, we are with you, we want to look after you, protect you and make sure that you have a brilliant future.”

He also appealed directly to the government.

“To the Prime Minister and to the government, I would like to say, please, please ensure that there are no glitches this time. The students have been through enough stress and they really cannot afford to go through it again,” Gandhi said.

Also Read: NEET UG Re-Test Row: Nagpur Student Allotted Exam Centre in UAE | Here’s What Happened Next