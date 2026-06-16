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Home > India News > K Annamalai Targets NEET Security Plan, BJP Fires Back

K Annamalai Targets NEET Security Plan, BJP Fires Back

Former BJP leader K Annamalai has raised concerns over the heightened security measures planned for the NEET-UG retest on June 21, warning that increased scrutiny may intensify student stress. While backing efforts to prevent paper leaks, he argued that extended frisking, biometric checks and longer exam duration could defeat the purpose of reducing exam pressure. The remarks triggered a political exchange, with BJP leaders defending the measures as necessary to protect examination integrity.

K Annamalai questions strict NEET-UG retest security, says added checks may increase stress for students. Photo: ANI
K Annamalai questions strict NEET-UG retest security, says added checks may increase stress for students. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 14:19 IST

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed concerns over the extensive security arrangements put in place for the NEET-UG retest scheduled for June 21, saying that while efforts to prevent paper leaks are welcome, the increase in scrutiny before entry could end up increasing stress and anxiety among students. The Ministry of Education has introduced stringent security protocols for the examination, including a two-tier escort by CRPF and CISF, airlift arrangements by the Indian Air Force, four-layer CCTV surveillance supported by artificial intelligence, biometric and facial recognition checks before entry, multiple levels of frisking, and direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Reacting to this, the former BJP leader said that an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to exam pressure.

“Every student would appreciate the government’s efforts to prevent paper leaks by implementing additional security measures and enhanced monitoring. But an increase in scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their already ballooning exam pressure,” he posted on X.

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“While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce ‘Exam Stress’,” he added.

Hitting back, BJP leader Vinod Selvam said that the steps taken to avoid paper leak like biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, and security checks are standard practices in any serious, large-scale examination.

“China’s Gaokao is taken by over 13 million students every year under some of the world’s strictest examination protocols. Nobody calls it ‘militarization’-they call it protecting merit,” Selvam said. “Students deserve confidence in the system, not political fearmongering every time standards are enforced.”

Annamalai further stated that although the government has taken steps to contain leaks, the additional burden imposed on students could undermine the objective of the country’s examination system and the goals outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 to reduce exam-related stress.

Annamalai also flagged students facing issues with downloading the admit cards, noting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured candidates that it would be resolved.

“There are challenges that demand meaningful solutions. However, I am concerned that the approach devised for the NEET retest may not resolve the issue; instead, it risks creating a new set of problems,” he said.

Earlier, Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday organised a massive protest programme in Agartala, raising several issues, including the alleged NEET examination irregularities and other matters of public concern. The protest witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers and supporters. Senior leaders of the Congress, including state-level and other prominent party leaders, were present during the demonstrations.

The protest march and demonstration were carried out peacefully under the leadership of the Youth Congress, with participants holding placards and raising slogans in support of their demands. Party leaders stated that they would continue to raise their voices on issues concerning students and the general public.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Telegram Faces Temporary Restrictions Ahead of June 21 Test

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K Annamalai Targets NEET Security Plan, BJP Fires Back
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