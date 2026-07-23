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Home > India News > NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence

NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence

CBI clears alleged kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya in the NEET UG 2024 paper leak case. Agency finds no evidence linking him to the question paper theft or distribution.

NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 22:14 IST

As nationwide protests continue over irregularities in NEET UG 2026, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cleared Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was previously alleged to be the “kingpin” of the NEET UG 2024 paper leak racket. Citing a lack of evidence, the agency announced on Thursday that it found no proof establishing his involvement in the theft or distribution of the leaked 2024 exam paper. A total of 13 people were initially arrested in Bihar after state police uncovered the theft and circulation of the paper.

Why Did CBI Clear the Alleged NEET 2024 Paper Leak “Kingpin”?

During its investigation into the NEET UG 2024 paper leak, the agency found no evidence linking Mukhiya to the crime. “At that stage, prima facie suspicion had emerged against Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who may have been involved in the theft, as he was found involved in certain other paper theft/leak cases. Bihar Police accordingly named him as an accused in the FIR,” a CBI spokesperson stated.

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During the course of the probe, the CBI filed charge sheets against 45 individuals before a Patna court. However, the agency was unable to establish any direct link between Mukhiya and the NEET paper theft.

Mukhiya Absconded During the Initial Probe

According to reports, Mukhiya went missing for a significant period during the initial investigation. He was later named as an accused in the FIR registered by the Bihar Police. When the case was transferred to the CBI, the agency took him into custody regarding the paper theft case.

However, because no evidence of his involvement emerged during the investigation, the CBI did not file a charge sheet against him in this case. Despite obtaining bail in this matter, Mukhiya remains in judicial custody due to his alleged involvement in other paper leak cases being investigated by the police.

NEET 2024 Paper Leak Case

Controversy erupted shortly after the NEET UG 2024 results were declared, when an unprecedented 67 candidates secured the top rank with full marks. The early release of the results further raised suspicion of a paper leak. Subsequent investigations by the Bihar Police revealed that several individuals had intercepted and leaked the question papers while they were being transported to exam centers. Following the investigation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-examination for 1,563 candidates, which subsequently reduced the number of candidate spots tied for All India Rank (AIR) 1.

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NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence
Tags: NEET paper leak kingpin clearedNEET UG 2024 paper leakSanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev MukhiyaSanjeev Mukhiya CBI clean chitWhy CBI cleared Sanjeev Mukhiya

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NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence

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NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence
NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence
NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence
NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak: Alleged Kingpin Sanjeev Mukhiya Gets Clean Chit From CBI Over Lack Of Evidence

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