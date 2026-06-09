NEET-UG Leak Case: Accused Yash Yadav Moves Court For Bail Ahead Of June 21 Re-Test

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an interim bail plea filed by NEET-UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav. The accused has requested 15 days of interim bail to appear in the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21 and to attend his sister’s wedding. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta granted time to the CBI to file its reply on the application moved by Yash Yadav. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on June 12.

Court had earlier allowed access to study material ahead of NEET-UG re-exam

During earlier proceedings on June 2, the court had allowed an application filed by Yash Yadav seeking permission to possess books for preparation for the NEET-UG examination. The court noted that the re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Advocates Kapil Yadav and Ambika appeared on behalf of the accused. It was also submitted before the court that Yash Yadav had appeared in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3. His counsel had sought permission for access to study material, stating that he required books to prepare for the re-exam.

Questions raised over eligibility to appear for examination amid ongoing case

During the hearing, the court asked the defence counsel whether it had been confirmed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would allow Yash Yadav to appear in the examination despite being an accused in the case. The court also sought clarification on whether he had been issued an admit card.

It was submitted that an FIR was registered on May 12 based on a complaint filed by a government official under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences related to the use of unfair means in examinations.

Investigation traces alleged leak chain and money trail

According to the allegations, Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain a question paper for his son, Vikas Biwal. Investigators claim this led to the formation of a larger network involving several accused individuals.

The probe further alleges that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash Yadav, who then passed it to Mangilal Biwal. The paper was allegedly forwarded to Vikas Biwal and later to Dinesh Biwal.

Multiple arrests made as CBI continues probe

Investigators have alleged that Mangilal Biwal received the leaked NEET-UG paper from Yash Yadav in exchange for Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Vikas Biwal reportedly stated that he had come into contact with Yash Yadav while attending coaching classes in Sikar.

The CBI has also alleged that Mangilal Biwal circulated the leaked paper to multiple candidates for around Rs 12 lakh. Several accused, including Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, have been arrested in the case. All of them remain in judicial custody following CBI interrogation.

(with inputs from ANI)

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