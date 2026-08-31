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Home > India News > NEET-UG Paper Leak Protests: Centre Moves Supreme Court Seeking Quashing of FIRs

NEET-UG Paper Leak Protests: Centre Moves Supreme Court Seeking Quashing of FIRs

According to the plea, FIRs were registered against protesters in Delhi as well as several other states. The Centre has sought the cancellation of these cases arguing that the Supreme Court should invoke its powers under Article 142 in the interests of complete justice.

The Centre urged the apex court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution (Image: ANI)
The Centre urged the apex court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution (Image: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 16:04 IST

The Centre has approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of FIRs registered against protesters in connection with protests that took place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Jul 21 over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
 
The Centre urged the apex court to exercise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs and ensure justice in the matter.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The FIRs are linked to allegations of violence during protests against the alleged NEET paper leak.
 
According to the plea, FIRs were registered against protesters in Delhi as well as several other states. The Centre has sought the cancellation of these cases arguing that the Supreme Court should invoke its powers under Article 142 in the interests of complete justice.
 
The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on September 1.
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NEET-UG Paper Leak Protests: Centre Moves Supreme Court Seeking Quashing of FIRs

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NEET-UG Paper Leak Protests: Centre Moves Supreme Court Seeking Quashing of FIRs

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NEET-UG Paper Leak Protests: Centre Moves Supreme Court Seeking Quashing of FIRs
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