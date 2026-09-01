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Home > India News > NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142

NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142

The Centre further informed the court that it was working on providing compensation to those affected by the paper leak and said the process would be completed within three months.

The Supreme Court’s order provides major relief in cases registered against students and protesters in connection with the July 20 demonstrations.
The Supreme Court’s order provides major relief in cases registered against students and protesters in connection with the July 20 demonstrations.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-01 16:09 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all the FIRs registered against students across the country in connection with ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest march on July 20. The development came after the apex court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. 
 
During the hearing, the court also took on record the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that no fresh FIRs would be registered in connection with incidents that took place between July 20 and July 25.
 
The Supreme Court’s order provides major relief in cases registered against students and protesters in connection with the July 20 demonstrations.
 
During the proceedings, the CJP also informed the Supreme Court that the call for a September 5 protest in Delhi has been called off.

What CJP said in Court

Saurav Das stated in the court, “As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today’s order. I also thank the Court for this decision and the learned counsel on both sides, Ms. Vrinda Grover and the Solicitor General, for their efforts.” 
 
The Centre had urged the Supreme Court to exercise its powers under Article 142 to quash FIRs registered against students across the country in connection with the student protests.
 
The Centre further informed the court that it was working on providing compensation to those affected by the paper leak and said the process would be completed within three months.

What SG informed court 

The Solicitor General, during the previous hearing, told the court that except 2,873 persons, who are accused of serious offences such as murder, rape and abduction, the case against all other individuals could be considered for quashing. The SG further informed the court that the proceedings against those facing such grave criminal charges should remain unaffected.
 
“FIRs against student protestors must be quashed. How to do… your lordships can decide. Anti-social elements who infiltrated have to be probed,” Live Law reported quoting Tushar Mehta. 
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NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142

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NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142
NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142
NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142
NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142

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