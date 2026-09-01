NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Student Protesters, Invokes Article 142

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all the FIRs registered against students across the country in connection with ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest march on July 20. The development came after the apex court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the court also took on record the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that no fresh FIRs would be registered in connection with incidents that took place between July 20 and July 25.

The Supreme Court’s order provides major relief in cases registered against students and protesters in connection with the July 20 demonstrations.

During the proceedings, the CJP also informed the Supreme Court that the call for a September 5 protest in Delhi has been called off.

What CJP said in Court

Saurav Das stated in the court, “As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today’s order. I also thank the Court for this decision and the learned counsel on both sides, Ms. Vrinda Grover and the Solicitor General, for their efforts.”

The Centre had urged the Supreme Court to exercise its powers under Article 142 to quash FIRs registered against students across the country in connection with the student protests.

The Centre further informed the court that it was working on providing compensation to those affected by the paper leak and said the process would be completed within three months.

What SG informed court