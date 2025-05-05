Home
NEET UG Scam Busted In Noida: STF Arrests 3 For Leaking Exam Papers

NEET UG paper leak scam exposed in Noida as UP STF arrests 3 gang members for leaking exam papers, duping students, and promising fake MBBS admissions.

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a gang operating out of Noida that was involved in rigging NEET UG and other competitive exams. Three people have been arrested in connection with the scam, which involved leaking exam papers and duping students by promising guaranteed admissions for large sums of money.

The accused — Vikram Kumar Shah, Dharampal Singh, and Aniket Kumar — were caught in Sector 3 of Noida under the Phase-1 police station area in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. They have been booked under FIR No. 182/2025 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 318, 319, 336, 337, 338, 340, and 61(2). The local police have begun further legal procedures.

A raid was conducted by the STF Noida unit on May 3, based on a tip-off that the gang was in contact with relatives of NEET UG 2025 candidates. They were reportedly offering to leak papers in exchange for money. The operation was led by Additional SP Raj Kumar Mishra and Deputy SP Navendu Kumar.

According to the STF, the gang was caught red-handed during the raid. Items recovered from their possession include six calling phones, four personal phones, two encrypted Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, a passport, a credit card, a voter ID, a cheque book, a candidate data sheet, an Apple MacBook, and a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

During interrogation, the main accused, Vikram Kumar Shah, aged 30, revealed that he was originally from Darbhanga in Bihar. In 2011, he moved to Chennai for a degree in Biotechnology from Vinayaka Mission University, where he met Aniket Kumar. They started arranging university admissions in exchange for a 30% commission.

Later, Vikram shifted to Delhi and joined forces with Dharampal Singh. Together, they launched a firm called Admission View, collecting data on MBBS aspirants. They contacted students’ families, promising them guaranteed MBBS admissions for ₹5 lakh per candidate.

The scam involved advising students to answer only what they knew on the OMR sheet and leave the rest blank. The gang would then switch these sheets with correctly filled ones using their inside network. If the student got admitted, they kept the money. If not, they either delayed refunds or disappeared when legal trouble arose.

After complaints mounted, the trio rebranded their scam in 2023, forming a new firm named SHREYANVI EDU OPC PVT LTD in Noida Sector 3. They continued targeting NEET aspirants in 2025 using similar fraudulent tactics.

The investigation into the scam is still ongoing, and authorities suspect more people could be involved.

