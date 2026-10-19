LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond

Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond

The petition challenges the notice requiring her to furnish a bond to maintain public peace. Neha Bora was released early on October 17 after spending around 12 hours in police custody. The plea seeks relief against the police notice and the requirement to sign the bond.

Neha Bora was released early on October 17 after spending around 12 hours in police custody.
Neha Bora was released early on October 17 after spending around 12 hours in police custody.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 15:19 IST

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a police notice asking her to sign a bond and maintain peace.
 
Neha Bora was allegedly detained by Delhi Police during the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Connaught Place on October 16. The police action came amid protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged ‘vote theft’.
 
The petition challenges the notice requiring her to furnish a bond to maintain public peace. Neha Bora was released early on October 17 after spending around 12 hours in police custody. The plea seeks relief against the police notice and the requirement to sign the bond.
 
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been facing intense scrutiny and calls for resignation for  alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters have raised concerns over the potential exclusion of eligible voters.
 
According to Delhi Police, Neha Bora was released after completion of formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Detentions of hundreds of protesters took place amid heightened security arrangements in the capital ahead of the planned protest recently.
 
Meanwhile, CJP leaders’ Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das judicial custody ended on Monday and they were produced before a court till the last reports came in. 
 
On Sunday, the Cockroach Janta Party condemned the systematic delays and procedural obstruction allegedly by Delhi Police and authorities in the proceedings before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) regarding party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka who spent 5th Day in Tihar Jail. 
 
Cockroach Janta Party Legal Head Ratna Singh alleged that hearing schedules were repeatedly pushed back without notice, leaving defense counsel waiting. “The Special Executive Magistrate and Public Prosecutor arrived late at 5:30 PM, only to bring up an alleged threatening message sent to the Magistrate without presenting on-record verification, facts, or any formal documentation to substantiate the claim,” said Ratna Singh.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond
Tags: home-hero-pos-14

RELATED News

ENS Enterprises Launches Zuniar, Marking Its Transition from Technology Enabler to Digital Commerce Operating Partner

Mere Presence At Protest Beyond Permitted Hours Not An Offence; Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against SSC Exam Aspirant

Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in India’s Growing Focus on Gut Health

LATEST NEWS

Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26

Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mizoram Batter Makes 400* In Only His Second Ranji Trophy Match

Fisheries Secretary Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi Reviews Trout Farming Initiatives in Munsyari

French Open 2026 Badminton: Check Super 750 Event’s Prize Money, Indian Players, Schedule And Live Streaming

Preparations Underway to Ground Next Tranche of Investments Worth Rs 24,000 Crore; Fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony to be Held Soon

AFG vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Live in India, UK, USA And Zimbabwe

From Salman Khan And Tiger Shroff To Kapil Sharma: 8 Bollywood Celebs On Bishnoi Gang’s Hit List — Who Faced Threats And Attacks

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers, ECS T-10 Spain Madrid Encore 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Details, Squads and How to Watch

Rinku Singh Slams Back-to-Back Centuries in Ranji Trophy 2026/27, Breaks Uttar Pradesh Record: India Test Call-Up Next?

Jasprit Bumrah To Only Play Tests Until 2027 World Cup? Former Coach’s Big Advice To India Star

Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond
Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond
Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond
Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond
Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond

QUICK LINKS