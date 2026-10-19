Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court, Challenges Police Notice to Sign Rs 10,000 Pace Bond

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a police notice asking her to sign a bond and maintain peace.

Neha Bora was allegedly detained by Delhi Police during the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Connaught Place on October 16. The police action came amid protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged ‘vote theft’.

The petition challenges the notice requiring her to furnish a bond to maintain public peace. Neha Bora was released early on October 17 after spending around 12 hours in police custody. The plea seeks relief against the police notice and the requirement to sign the bond.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been facing intense scrutiny and calls for resignation for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters have raised concerns over the potential exclusion of eligible voters.

According to Delhi Police, Neha Bora was released after completion of formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Detentions of hundreds of protesters took place amid heightened security arrangements in the capital ahead of the planned protest recently.

Meanwhile, CJP leaders’ Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das judicial custody ended on Monday and they were produced before a court till the last reports came in.

On Sunday, the Cockroach Janta Party condemned the systematic delays and procedural obstruction allegedly by Delhi Police and authorities in the proceedings before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) regarding party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka who spent 5th Day in Tihar Jail.