Thursday, February 13, 2025
“Nehru-Gandhi Family Nurtured, Promoted Accused Of 1984 Riots”: Sachdeva After Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Anti-Sikh Riots

The Rouse Avenue Court has convicted former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically concerning the targeted killings of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

“Nehru-Gandhi Family Nurtured, Promoted Accused Of 1984 Riots”: Sachdeva After Sajjan Kumar Convicted For Anti-Sikh Riots


In a landmark judgment, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has convicted former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically concerning the targeted killings of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja delivered the verdict, and the sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 18.

Kumar, who is already serving a life sentence in a separate anti-Sikh riots case linked to the Delhi Cantonment area, was physically present in court for this ruling. The court had previously reserved its decision on January 31 after additional arguments were presented by Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat.

Political Repercussions and BJP’s Criticism

The verdict has triggered renewed political discourse, with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva sharply criticizing the Nehru-Gandhi family. He alleged that the family had actively shielded and promoted individuals implicated in the 1984 riots and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate cases that had long remained unresolved.

“Today, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has held Sajjan Kumar guilty of the 1984 riots… I especially thank Prime Minister Modi for forming an SIT regarding the riots… The Nehru-Gandhi family had nurtured and promoted the accused of the ’84 riots…,” Sachdeva asserted.

Judicial Arguments: Defense vs. Prosecution

During the trial, Sajjan Kumar’s defense, represented by Advocate Anil Sharma, contended that Kumar’s name did not appear in the initial investigations and was only introduced into legal proceedings 16 years later. Additionally, Sharma emphasized that Kumar’s previous conviction by the Delhi High Court remains under appellate review by the Supreme Court.

Conversely, Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat argued that while the victim initially did not identify Kumar, he later provided testimony implicating him. The prosecution maintained that Kumar played a pivotal role in orchestrating mob violence, inciting targeted killings, and facilitating the arson and looting of Sikh properties in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Legal and Historical Significance

This conviction marks a significant judicial step in addressing the atrocities of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a tragic episode that resulted in the deaths of approximately 2,700 Sikhs in Delhi alone. The upcoming sentencing hearing on February 18 will determine the extent of Kumar’s punitive measures in this case, further shaping the ongoing legal discourse surrounding accountability for the events of 1984.

Filed under

Sajjan Kumar

