‘NEP 2020 Is Impossible To Implement Today’:Tamil Nadu Minister Slams Central Government

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Wednesday strongly criticized the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, calling it impractical due to a lack of funding and infrastructure. He stated that Tamil Nadu’s existing education system is well-developed and serves the state’s population effectively.

“Implementing the new education policy is impossible today as there is no funding or infrastructure to support it. Tamil Nadu has excelled in education because of its commitment to providing equal education to all,” Thiagarajan said.

Diverting attention from the real issues?

He accused BJP representatives of diverting attention from the real issues by questioning where the children of Tamil Nadu’s ministers study. “Instead of addressing these concerns, BJP representatives personally question where the children of 34 ministers study. If individuals want additional learning, they can take extra classes. But for Tamil Nadu’s 8 crore people, the existing education system is the best,” he added.

However, he claimed that NEP 2020 was forcefully implemented without parliamentary approval and that the central government is pressuring states by withholding funds.

“In previous education policies introduced after 1968, there was a recommendation to learn South Indian languages. However, due to the lack of qualified teachers, this policy failed in non-Hindi-speaking states within 20 years. Even in Uttar Pradesh, the center could not fully implement the one-language policy. Yet, they have stopped PM-SHRI funding and continue to speak in an aggressive manner, like rowdies. NEP 2020 is like teaching an LKG student and a higher education student in the same way,” he stated.

Two-language policy

On the issue of language policies, Thiagarajan defended Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy, emphasizing that his own children, Palani and Vel, followed the same system from kindergarten to their undergraduate studies. “A BJP representative questioned what language my children studied in. My two sons studied under the two-language policy. We will continue to oppose any policy that suppresses India’s progress. If they successfully build a society where students educated under the three-language policy excel, we are open to discussion. Until then, Tamil Nadu will follow the two-language policy,” he asserted.

He further warned that the central government is overstepping its authority and that future constituency delimitation could reduce the representation of Southern states. “Unlike other countries where states hold significant power, India is heading toward a scenario where constituency delimitation will cause the loss of diverse representation. The Southern states contribute 45% to India’s economy and have balanced population growth, whereas Northern states, with a higher population of economically weaker sections, receive more funding due to their larger population. If this continues, future constituency delimitation will lead to reduced representation for the South. That is why the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is working to unite the southern states,” he said.

He concluded his remarks by calling for unity in resisting policies imposed by the central government. “Tamil Nadu will win. Everyone must stand together in this struggle,” he declared.

MK Stalin’s opposition

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also launched a scathing attack on the central government, labeling the NEP as a “saffronized policy” aimed at promoting Hindi rather than fostering national development. The central government, however, maintains that the NEP is designed to promote multilingualism and flexibility in language education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan denied allegations of Hindi imposition, stating that the policy allows states to choose their own languages.

On Tuesday, Pradhan challenged the ruling DMK government over its stance on NEP and the three-language policy, accusing it of using the language issue as a diversionary tactic. In a post on X, he stated, “I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024. DMK MPs and Hon’ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth does not bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon’ble CM Stalin has a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit.”

The debate over the NEP continues to be a contentious issue, with Tamil Nadu strongly opposing its implementation while the central government defends its objectives.

