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Home > India News > Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

To assist impacted citizens and family members, 24/7 emergency helplines and control rooms have been operationalized by the MEA and its diplomatic missions in Kathmandu and Beijing.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively monitoring and coordinating extensive search, rescue, and relief operations alongside Nepalese and Chinese authorities. (Source:X/ANI)
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively monitoring and coordinating extensive search, rescue, and relief operations alongside Nepalese and Chinese authorities. (Source:X/ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 07:29 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said around 108 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-hit Nepal, while contact has been established with 50 others who were earlier reported untraceable. However, more than 275 Indian nationals and 128 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) continue to remain missing amid a massive rescue and relief operation in Nepal and Tibet.

108 Indians Rescued, 50 Traced

According to an official MEA statement, rescue efforts have led to the safe evacuation of 108 Indian nationals from affected areas of Nepal. Authorities have also managed to establish contact with 50 Indians who could not previously be reached. Despite these developments, more than 275 Indian nationals and 128 PIOs remain unaccounted for as rescue teams continue to search areas cut off by floods and landslides.

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Nearly 600 Indians Cross Into Nepal From China

The MEA said 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China over the past two days. At the same time, around 900 Indians remain stranded in China as authorities coordinate efforts to facilitate their movement and provide necessary assistance.

Nepal Flood Death Toll Mounts

The disaster has caused widespread devastation across Nepal and Tibet. At least 675 deaths have been reported so far, while nearly 3,000 people are still missing, according to the latest information available to the Indian government. The severe flooding and landslides have disrupted roads, communications and access to several remote areas, complicating rescue and evacuation efforts.

India Coordinates Rescue Operations

India is coordinating closely with both Nepal and China to assist stranded and missing Indian nationals and support ongoing rescue operations. The MEA said its embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing have operationalised 24/7 helplines to assist Indians and their families seeking information or emergency support. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and work with local authorities to locate missing people, facilitate evacuations and ensure the safe return of Indian nationals.

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Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue
Tags: Floods in nepalhome-hero-pos-1ministry-of-external-affairsnepalnepal floodsNepal Missing Persons SearchRescue and Relief Operations

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Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

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Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue
Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue
Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue
Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

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