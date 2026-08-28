LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert

Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert

The pilgrims, who are from Thane, Pune, Alibaug, Raigad and Dombivli, had undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra along with Pramod Kene of the Jai Girnari Trust in Alibaug. The pilgrims got stranded in Saga while returning from the pilgrimage. Since their return flight from Kathmandu was scheduled for 2 pm on August 29, reaching Kathmandu on time was crucial.

The pilgrims got stranded in Saga while returning from the pilgrimage.
The pilgrims got stranded in Saga while returning from the pilgrimage.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-28 12:41 IST

Thirty-seven pilgrims from Maharashtra, who were returning after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, were stranded in Saga, Tibet following flash floods in Tibet and Nepal. However, the prompt intervention of Maharashtra government, all 37 pilgrims safely departed from Saga at 6 am on August 28 for Kathmandu via the Nyalam checkpoint. 
The pilgrims, who are from Thane, Pune, Alibaug, Raigad and Dombivli, had undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra along with Pramod Kene of the Jai Girnari Trust in Alibaug. The pilgrims got stranded in Saga while returning from the pilgrimage. Since their return flight from Kathmandu was scheduled for 2 pm on August 29, reaching Kathmandu on time was crucial.
 
Stranded Pilgrims information reached Maha govt 
Members of the group, Nitin Shirke and Rakesh Jitekar, conveyed the information about their difficult situation in Saga to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.
 
As soon information reached govt, CM Fadnavis took immediate action and directed officials to provide the necessary assistance. The Maharashtra government subsequently initiated urgent correspondence and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs for their safe return. The Ministry of External Affairs also promptly extended the necessary assistance and cooperation.
 
As a result, all 37 pilgrims begun their safe journey from Saga to Kathmandu. Expressing relief at receiving timely assistance during the crisis, the pilgrims thanked the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of External Affairs for their support.
 
So far, the devastating flash floods in Nepal have claimed the loves of 469 people. Around 1,545 others have been rescued. Meanwhile, 288 Indian nationals are still untraceable with rescue teams continuing the search in areas hit by the catastrophic flooding. According to Nepal Police, 63 Indians working at the Trishuli-I project have been rescued. But 28 police personnel remain missing in the floods. The flash floods hit the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26 and sent waster, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.
China Issues Level-IV Alert 
 
Meanwhile, China has issued a Level-IV alert following severe flooding along the Tibet-Nepal border. The alert warns of a high risk of a newly formed barrier lake at the confluence of two rivers bursting, potentially triggering flooding in downstream areas.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert
Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Star-Studded Launch Marks the Grand Opening of NINJANOS – Mira Road’s New Multi-Cuisine Café

Why Penguin India Won’t Publish Sonia Gandhi’s Book And What Changes Were Sought

GACM Technologies Hits Fresh 52-Week High as GATECH Surges 110% in One Month; 31% FII Holding and ₹250 Million AI Mandate Add to Investor Focus

MP State Dental Council Launches ₹3 Lakh Accident Cover and ₹10 Lakh Professional Indemnity for Dentists

From Chicago to Monkhood: The Extraordinary Journey of Akhand Swami Ji

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 28, 2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-67 Winning Numbers, Prize List

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: From India to Pakistan, Check Full Squad, Captain, Vice-Captain Details of All Eight Teams

What Was The Real Story Behind Pakistan Teacher-Student Viral Video Leak And Did They Marry After The Controversy?

Who Is Hira Qaiser? Mother Of 3 Went From A Rented Home And Family Struggles To Winning Pakistan Idol — How Her Husband And Brother Helped Her Chase The Dream

Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

DJJS Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026 to Present: Contemporary Spirituality Through Music, Dance and Dialogue

Who Was GV Narayana Rao? Chiranjeevi’s Close Friend And Rajinikanth’s Film Institute Batchmate Dies At 73

How to Invest in Precious Metals With Your IRA

From Chicago to Monkhood: The Extraordinary Journey of Akhand Swami Ji

Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth

Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert
Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert
Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert
Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert

QUICK LINKS