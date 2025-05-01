Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Nepali Student Found Dead in KIIT Hostel: Second Suicide in Less Than Three Months in Odisha University

A Nepali undergraduate student was found dead in her hostel room at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, marking the second such tragedy in less than three months. The police have confirmed it as a suicide, with an investigation underway into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Nepali Student Found Dead in KIIT Hostel: Second Suicide in Less Than Three Months in Odisha University

A Nepali student was found dead in her hostel at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, marking the second suicide in three months; police confirm suicide.


A Nepali undergraduate student was found dead in her hostel room at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening. This marks the second such incident in less than three months, raising concerns among the student community.

Police Confirm Suicide

In a statement to The Times of India, Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh confirmed that the death was a suicide and ruled out any foul play. “The girl student from Nepal died by suicide within her campus hostel. We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death,” Singh said.

The student, a Computer Science major, hailed from Birgunj in Nepal. Authorities have already arrived at the KIIT campus to investigate the case further, though specific details of the investigation remain under review.

A Troubling Pattern at KIIT

This tragic incident comes just two and a half months after another Nepali student, also studying computer science, took her life on February 16. The earlier suicide had sparked outrage and led to a wider controversy over allegations of harassment and the handling of the case by university officials.

The previous suicide involved a 20-year-old Nepali student who, according to reports, died after being allegedly blackmailed by a classmate. This situation spiraled into a major crisis, with claims of racial and humiliating comments made by some faculty members toward Nepali students.

KIIT University Faces Scrutiny

The accused in the earlier case, Advik Shrivastava, a third-year B Tech student, was arrested by Bhubaneswar police at the airport while allegedly attempting to flee the city. The university’s response to the incident, which included ordering over 1,000 Nepali students to leave the campus, attracted significant criticism. The situation prompted intervention from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which pressured the university into issuing public apologies.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) later investigated the case and found KIIT responsible for failing to take appropriate action. The NHRC’s report concluded that the victim had been sexually harassed by the accused, and the university’s subsequent inaction violated her rights to equality and dignity, ultimately contributing to her suicide.

State Government Inquiry Ongoing

In response to the February incident, the Odisha government formed a high-level committee, headed by the additional chief secretary of home, to investigate allegations of misconduct and the use of force against students by KIIT officials during the aftermath of the student’s death. However, the committee has yet to submit its findings.

The consecutive suicides of Nepali students have left both students and faculty members at KIIT in a state of shock and distress. The February incident, in particular, triggered national outrage after it was revealed that the student may have taken her life due to sexual harassment by a fellow student.

The university’s response to the previous death caused further turmoil, with hundreds of Nepali students alleging that they were forcibly evicted from the campus following protests over the institution’s handling of the situation. This led to diplomatic discussions between Nepal’s Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli and the Indian government, with calls for resolution for the affected students.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please seek help immediately. Contact a local helpline or a mental health professional for support.

