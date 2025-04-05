Home
Nepali Woman Found Dead In Delhi Room After Neighbours Report Foul Smell

Police have informed her relatives in Nepal, and the body has been preserved at the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for an autopsy. 

Nepali Woman Found Dead In Delhi Room After Neighbours Report Foul Smell


The decomposed body of a Nepali woman was discovered in a room on the second floor of a house in Delhi’s Kishangarh village on Saturday morning, police said.

According to officials, the incident came to light following a PCR call received at 10:23 AM by the Kishangarh Police Station, reporting a foul smell emanating from a room at 132/9, Kishangarh.

Upon reaching the location, the police found the body of a woman, aged around 25 to 30 years, lying inside the room. She was later identified as Nisha, daughter of Gopal, a citizen of Nepal. Nisha had reportedly been residing at the address for the past seven months.

A crime team inspected the scene and collected photographic evidence.

Police have informed her relatives in Nepal, and the body has been preserved at the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

An inquest under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been initiated. Authorities are analysing the deceased’s call detail records (CDR) and reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Individuals known to the deceased are also being questioned, they said.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted upon the arrival of her family from Nepal. Further action will follow based on the autopsy and ongoing investigation, they added.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

