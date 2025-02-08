Netizens Troll AAP’s Patparganj Candidate Avadh Ojha, Says ‘Raja Banane Ke Liye…’

Among the closely watched candidates is popular UPSC teacher and AAP’s Patparganj candidate, Avadh Ojha, who is trailing in the constituency. This has sparked a wave of trolling on social media.

As the Delhi Assembly election results continue to roll in, the BJP crosses the halfway mark with 41 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lags behind with 29. Among the closely watched candidates is popular UPSC teacher and AAP’s Patparganj candidate, Avadh Ojha, who is trailing in the constituency. This has sparked a wave of trolling on social media.

On the social media platform X, users have taken jabs at Ojha’s electoral performance. One user, Manoj Tiwari, shared a sarcastic post quoting, “Raja banane ke liye pahla election harna padta hai” (To become a king, you have to lose the first election), along with a photo of Ojha with the caption “Na Maya Mili Na Ram”.

Raja banane ke liye pahla election harna padta hai pic.twitter.com/oAChtpT78k
— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) February 8, 2025

Another user joined in, commenting, “Ban gaye raja?” (Did you become the king?).

The Patparganj Contest

BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi is leading from the Patparganj assembly seat, while Ojha trails behind. The two candidates were seen exchanging a handshake at the CWG Sports Complex counting center, where Congress’ candidate Anil Chaudhary was also present.

#DelhiElections2025 | BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj assembly seat shakes hand with AAP’s candidate Avadh Ojha at CWG Sports Complex counting centre. Congress’ candidate Anil Chaudhary is also prsent AAP’s Avadh Ojha trailing from the Patparganj seat, and BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/sMyOq8T26B — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Current Election Trends

BJP : 41

: 41 AAP : 29

: 29 Congress : 0

: 0 Others: 0

The Patparganj constituency, previously considered an AAP stronghold, has become a closely contested battle. The trolling of Avadh Ojha reflects the high expectations from his political debut, as well as the sharp scrutiny faced by first-time candidates. With the counting process still underway, all eyes remain on the final results.

