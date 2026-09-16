‘Never Met Her’, Allegations ‘Evidence-Free’: Aaditya Thackeray Denies Knowing Disha Salian After CBI FIR; What Investigation Says

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has denied any connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian, days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in the 2020 death case. Thackeray said he had never met or known Salian and described attempts to link him to the case as “evidence-free” allegations.

Aaditya Thackeray Denies Connection

In a post on X, Thackeray said he had “never met Disha Salian” and had no acquaintance with her. Without naming those behind the allegations, he alleged that repeatedly linking his name to the case was an attempt at character assassination driven by political and personal motives. Other individuals mentioned in the FIR have also denied allegations or any role in the case. Actor Sooraj Pancholi, for instance, has said his name was being unfairly linked to Salian’s death and denied involvement.

What Does the CBI FIR Say?

The CBI registered the FIR after the Bombay High Court ordered an investigation into Salian’s death. The FIR mentions several individuals, including Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty and others, whose roles the agency says require investigation. Importantly, the CBI has said that no one has been named as an accused at this stage; their involvement will be determined during the probe.

Salian’s Father Sought Fresh Probe

Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, had approached the Bombay High Court alleging lapses in the earlier investigation and seeking a fresh probe. His allegations include claims of a conspiracy and cover-up involving several people. These remain allegations and are subject to investigation.

Disha Salian Death in June 2020

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence days later. The CBI is now examining police records, forensic material, witness statements and other evidence as part of its investigation.

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