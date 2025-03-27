New Born Baby Dumped In Mumbai Airport Toilet At Terminal 2, Probe Underway

According to Mumbai Police, the Sahar Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual and launched efforts to track down those responsible for abandoning the infant.

A tragic discovery at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has left authorities and passengers in shock. A newborn’s body was found discarded in a toilet trash bin at Terminal 2 late Tuesday night, prompting an immediate police investigation.

According to Mumbai Police, the Sahar Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual and launched efforts to track down those responsible for abandoning the infant.

Discovery and Immediate Response

The body was first noticed around 10:30 PM on March 25 by airport staff, triggering a swift response from security personnel and law enforcement. Authorities swiftly cordoned off the area and informed Cooper Hospital, where the infant’s remains have been sent for further examination.

Officials are currently analyzing CCTV footage and questioning individuals who may have been present in the vicinity at the time. Given the airport’s stringent security measures, investigators are hopeful that digital evidence will help identify the perpetrator.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the infant was stillborn or if any foul play was involved. However, sources indicate that medical reports from Cooper Hospital will play a crucial role in determining the course of the investigation.

Legal and Social Concerns

The incident has sparked discussions on the need for better awareness and support systems for mothers facing crisis pregnancies. Legal experts emphasize that abandoning a newborn in such circumstances is a serious offense, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

As the Mumbai Police continue their probe, airport authorities are also reviewing security protocols to prevent such distressing incidents in the future.

