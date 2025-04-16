Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

This MoU is a significant step towards enhancing the skills and expertise of CISF personnel and contributing to national security through education, innovation and cooperation.

⁠A significant milestone in the domain of security training and research was achieved today with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), a premier national security university under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This partnership aims to boost training, research, innovation, and capacity building for CISF personnel.

As per the provisions of the MoU, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) will provide a range of services, including:

1. Strategic Partnership:

  • CISF and RRU have joined hands in a strategic partnership to work together in the areas of training and academic development in the security field.

2. Focus Areas:

  • The MoU aims to promote academic research, capacity building, innovation and the use of technology for the benefit of CISF personnel.

3. Joint Training Programs:

  • Both institutions will jointly design and conduct training programs.
  • These will include short-term and long-term certificate courses, seminars and workshops.

4. Research & Innovation:

  • CISF and RRU will work on joint research projects based on practical security challenges.
  • Innovation and incubation projects will be encouraged to develop new solutions for the security domain.

5. Capacity Building through iGOT:

  • Customized training programs will be created for CISF personnel using the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform.

6. Knowledge Sharing:

  • The MoU provides for mutual access to subject experts and institutional resources.
  • This will support continuous knowledge exchange and professional growth

This MoU is a significant step towards enhancing the skills and expertise of CISF personnel and contributing to national security through education, innovation and cooperation.

To mark this important occasion, a special function was organized at CISF Headquarters, New Delhi, on 16.04.2025. During the event, the MoU was formally signed by Professor (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU and Shri Dinesh Pratap Parihar, Inspector General (Training), CISF FHQrs, New Delhi.

